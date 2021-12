The first quarter of the ACC Championship game looked like a heavyweight fight as Wake Forest and Pitt both landed big blows. Wake Forest's offense looked unstoppable and lead 21-14 after the first quarter. Pitt would outscore Wake Forest 31-0 the rest of the way as they won 45-21 to capture their first-ever ACC Championship. It was Pitt's defense that took center-stage as they tightened up after the first quarter and shut down a high-powered Wake Forest offense. Pitt's secondary showed a lot of resiliency as it overcame a shaky start in the beginning quarter of play as Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (21-of-46 passes completed for 213 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions) was picking the Pitt defense apart. Pickett didn't have his "Heisman" performance as he completed 20-of-33 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. However, he did just enough against Wake Forest to complete his quest to help Pitt win the ACC Championship.

