ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

A Family in Japan Makes the Most of a Tight Space on an Even Tighter Budget

dwell.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter purchasing a plot of hilly land in a suburb near Yokohama, Japan, a couple and their young daughter were left with a strict budget to create their family’s new home. They approached architecture firm In Studio with the challenge of designing a low-cost residence that embraced the surrounds....

www.dwell.com

Comments / 13

Trina Hawkins
2d ago

Very Nice,I could live there with no problem !! A nice comfy couch,my TV, pretty house plant's and I'm set,oh and my kitty !! 😁👏

Reply(1)
3
Related
IKEA Hackers

4 big ideas from tiny Tokyo ¥99 rental apartment

IKEA is looking for a tenant for its 107-square-foot (10 square-meter) tiny apartment in the district of Shinjuku, Tokyo. A mere ¥99 ($0.88) for rent each month. However, there is only one unit up for grabs. Competition will be stiff because every IKEA fan (me included) wants in. The winning...
ASIA
Mental_Floss

In Japan, IKEA Is Renting a Tiny Apartment for Less Than $1 Per Month

After moving into a new living space, many people's next stop is IKEA. The Swedish home goods chain is known for making furniture that's stylish, functional, and affordable. Now, customers can skip a step in the moving process and rent an apartment straight from the retailer. As Insider reports, IKEA is renting out a tiny apartment in Tokyo for the unbeatable price of less than $1 a month.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

This is what rural depopulation in Japan looks like

Photographer James Whitlow Delano has lived in Japan for many years. Coming from a part of the United States made of exurbs and gentrified farms, he has always found it baffling that a bucolic paradise could exist so close to the claustrophobic urban madness of Tokyo, where he and his wife live.
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#Furniture#Design#Family
Aspen Times

Timbah Bell: Making home in Japan

“054…054” blinked on the screen. My saliva test had come back negative. I was through the last checkpoint after three hours of assembly-line perfection in Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. Following months of COVID entanglements and a number of unforeseen immigration obstacles, I had finally moved to Japan to work as an English teacher in Shimukappu. It is a joy to be continuing a longstanding partnership between Aspen and its sister city, a rural town in Northern Japan on the island of Hokkaido.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Argus Press

Japan seeks extra defense budget amid China, N Korea concern

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Cabinet on Friday approved a 770 billion yen ($6.8 billion) request for an extra defense budget through March to expedite the purchase of missiles, anti-submarine rockets and other weapons amid rising concern over the escalation of military activities by China, Russia and North Korea. The request,...
MILITARY
therealdeal.com

Singapore’s Nestron unveils its biggest — and priciest — tiny home

Tiny homes are getting bigger. Nestron, a prefabricated home builder based in Singapore, unveiled Cube Two X, its newest, priciest and biggest model, Insider reported. It’s 377 square feet and starts at $98,000. Cubex Two X is about twice the price of its Cube Two predecessor, which measures at about...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Architecture
Country
Japan
104.1 WIKY

Japan budget guideline draft urges ‘all possible measures’ to tackle crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan must deploy fiscal stimulus without hesitation in response to the economic crisis and prioritise efforts to shore up the economy over fixing its tattered public finances, the government’s draft guidelines for the fiscal 2022 budget showed. The budget guidelines, seen by Reuters, dropped a reference to...
ECONOMY
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Japan’s borders remain tight, but not sealed

With the growing spread of a new COVID-19 variant, many countries have put limits on international travel. In some cases, those restrictions are changing—and quickly. Japan’s government took an extraordinary step this week: asking airlines not to allow new reservations for flights into the country for the rest of the month — even for Japanese citizens.
LIFESTYLE
Aviation Week

Japan Adds $6.8B To Defense Budget For Patriot Upgrades, MPAs

SINGAPORE—Under the charge of recently appointed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the government has added another JPY774 billion ($6.8 billion) to its already record-high defense budget, primarily to accelerate and bolster its air-defense systems and maritime patrol and transport fleets. This... Subscription Required. Japan Adds $6.8B To Defense Budget For...
MILITARY
101.9 KELO-FM

Japan Finance Minister vows to adhere to budget balancing target

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday he would stick to the government’s aim of balancing its budget by fiscal year 2025. Suzuki told reporters after a cabinet meeting that he was not considering setting a different fiscal target to replace the current primary budget goal.
ECONOMY
Dezeen

Dezeen's top 10 houses of 2021

Kicking off our review of 2021, we round up 10 of the most striking and interesting houses featured on Dezeen this year, including a concrete villa in Indonesia and a mid-century Californian home given a new lease of life. Encased in ceramic bricks, this house was designed to reflect the...
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

The Top 10 Tiny Homes of October designed to transform you into a hardcore sustainable architecture lover!

It’s my favorite time of the month – when I get to explore and dive into some pretty cool tiny homes! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in the month of October! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a tiny home built from an old shipping container – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
INTERIOR DESIGN
My Nintendo News

Japan: Latest Famitsu most wanted games charts

The latest Famitsu readers most wanted video games charts have come through and there’s no change at the top as the next mainline Final Fantasy game which is exclusive to the PlayStation 5, Final Fantasy XVI, is once again No.1 this week. It’s followed by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 for the Nintendo Switch with both games scheduled for a 2022 release. Here’s the results from the latest issue of Famitsu for the period of 3rd November to 10th November.
VIDEO GAMES
Dezeen

ODDO Architects builds TH House on tiny infill plot in Hanoi

Vietnamese studio ODDO Architects has found enough room for a five-storey family home on a backland plot measuring just four metres wide and six metres deep. ODDO Architects, which was named emerging architecture studio of the year at Dezeen Awards 2021, designed TH House for a small Hanoi site that is hemmed in on all sides.
VISUAL ART
industryglobalnews24.com

Japan acts Fast even before the Second Omicron case was recorded.

· A second case of the coronavirus variant Omicron has been confirmed in Japan. · Genetic analyses conducted in both cases. The first case recorded was of a man in his 30’s who had arrived from Namibia. The second case is a man in his 20’s who was in Peru tested positive for the coronavirus during the end of Nov....
PUBLIC HEALTH
MotorAuthority

Nissan is developing a lunar rover prototype with Japan's space agency

Nissan this week unveiled a lunar rover prototype in partnership with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The automaker and JAXA have been working together on this project since January 2020, Nissan said in a press release. Nissan said it's applying motor-control knowhow from the Leaf and the e-4orce (pronounced...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy