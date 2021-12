(Hamburg) -- Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg has a new administrator at the helm. Earlier this week, the hospital's board of directors announced that Cristin Hendrickson has been appointed its new chief executive officer. An experienced business leader, Hendrickson will work closely with Interim CEO Julie Harris through the remainder of this year, and assumed all responsibilities as of Monday. Hendrickson succeeds Mike O'Neal, who is now chief operations officer at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak.

HAMBURG, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO