Public Safety

Keith Olbermann Gets Torched for Linking Michigan High School Shooting to Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports, and Trump

By Brandon Contes
mediaite.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer sportscaster and current left-wing political commentator Keith Olbermann was torched Wednesday night after he politicized Tuesday’s Oxford High School shooting in Michigan, linking it to Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports and Donald Trump. Wednesday afternoon, Barstool posted a tragic story which memorialized an Oxford High student for sacrificing his...

