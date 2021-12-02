This Restored School Bus Will Take Your Iowa Glamping Experience To A Whole New Level

Exploring Iowa is easy and oh-so-fun. Even if we’re just on the hunt for the perfect destination for a staycation, we’ll find it. If you’re not exactly a fan of the old-fashioned camping experience — sleeping on the ground, dealing with bugs, and all that good stuff — you might want to opt for glamping instead. You’ll find no better introduction to glamping than this one-of-a-kind Iowa glamping experience that will take you aboard a restored school bus. Think it can’t get any cooler? Oh, but it does…

Piper's Skoolie in Decorah sits alongside the Iowa River, which means you'll wake up and go to sleep with gorgeous views and the water just steps away.

Nestled in Blufton Campground, the restored school bus has everything you'll need for a relaxing and fun glamping adventure.

The bus features solar panels, which you can check out when admiring the view from the roofttop deck. Does it get any better?

Step inside, where you'll immediately feel at home in the cozy space that comfortably fits up to four guests in its two beds.

You'll have just enough space to sprawl out and relax - when you're not outdoors or on the roof, of course.

Cook meals in the kitchen that features a mini fridge, a stove, an oven, and a coffeemaker. Dishes, silverware, and cooking basics like salt and pepper are also provided.

When it's time to eat, grab at seat at the counter where you can watch TV or...

Head outside and eat at the drop down table.

You might be wondering about the bathroom. Your home on wheels features a compost toilet and...

A stand-up shower. Don't worry. If you're not comfortable with that, you can use the restrooms at the campground.

The bus has heating and A/C, so you'll never get too hot or cold. You'll also have "reverse osmosis drinking water" from the kitchen sink.

Check out more photos, and book your stay on the official Airbnb of Piper's Skoolie in Decorah, Iowa .

Do you have a favorite Iowa glamping experience? Share it with us in the comments! Experience another unique glamping experience – this time on a flower farm – when you book a stay at PepperHarrow Farm in Winterset .

The post This Restored School Bus Will Take Your Iowa Glamping Experience To A Whole New Level appeared first on Only In Your State .