Dustin Poirier says he will “probably go to 170” if he defeats UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the 155lbs strap at UFC 269. Poirier is set to return to the Octagon next month when he takes on Oliveira for the UFC’s 155lbs belt. Despite being the challenger, Poirier is actually the betting favorite on paper heading into the fight to win the title. Should that happen, then there is speculation that Poirier might decide to walk away from the sport just because he would have accomplished so much at that point. But according to Poirier, he has no plans on hanging up his gloves. If anything, Poirier says, he would want to challenge himself by moving up to 170lbs instead.

UFC ・ 10 DAYS AGO