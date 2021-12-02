ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Omicron: Cambridge couple stranded in South Africa

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA British couple stranded in South Africa after flights were disrupted due to the Omicron variant said it had been "the most horrendous task" to get home. Sally Storr, from Cambridge, arrived in Johannesburg on 26 November as the country was put back on the red list. Her partner...

