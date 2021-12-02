Beth Phoenix makes a shocking announcement ahead of NXT WarGames

Several matches are now set for the WWE NXT WarGames event. The Men’s WarGames teams were set up following the main event, which saw NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes retain over Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat. The finish led to a brawl with Tony D’Angelo pulling Dunne to the floor as he went to pin Gargano for the win. Hayes then finished Gargano off to retain. As D’Angelo was greeting Trick Williams at ringside, LA Knight and Grayson Waller brawled out to the ringside area, bumping into D’Angelo. Knight and Waller had been brawling backstage all through the show. This led to D’Angelo attacking Knight until Dunne made the save. A big brawl then spilled into the ring. Hayes and Trick went to injure Gargano’s arm until NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa made the save. Ciampa, Dunne and Knight cleared the ring while Gargano recovered. Bron Breakker then came out and stood with Hayes, Waller, and D’Angelo. He took the mic and yelled out “WarGames!” before they rushed the ring. The two teams brawled in the ring as NXT 2.0 went off the air.

