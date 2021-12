COVID-19 numbers at St. Cloud Hospital and within CentraCare are up slightly this week. That according to CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris. He says they have 122 positive COVID-19 patients within CentraCare which includes 92 at St. Cloud Hospital. 29 of those hospitalized in St. Cloud are in the ICU/Critical Care Unit. 2 individuals are in the ICU/Critical Care Unit in Willmar at Rice Memorial.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO