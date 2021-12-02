Covid: Isle of Man death toll rises to 67 after further death recorded

Scotland has recorded 14 coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,257 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.One case of the new Omicron variant has been confirmed in that time, in NHS Grampian, taking the total people infected with the variant to 30.NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has the most of the new variant cases at 11, followed by NHS Lanarkshire with nine, five in NHS Forth Valley, three in NHS Highland and two in NHS Grampian.The Scottish Government said Public Health Scotland is “aware of a processing issue with UK Government lab tests contributing to lower than...
