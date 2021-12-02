ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Covid: Isle of Man death toll rises to 67 after further death recorded

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Isle of Man's coronavirus death toll has risen to 67 after another person died with the virus. The latest death was recorded in the public health directorate's weekly...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Republic

Local virus death toll continues to rise

The COVID-19 death toll continued to climb during the first half of November, increasing the number of lives cut short by the virus to 110 since a summer surge primarily driven by the delta variant swept across the region and sent more than 3,400 of local residents to hospital emergency rooms.
COLUMBUS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Certificates#Death Recorded#Isle Of Man#The Isle Of Man#Omicron
Voiceof San Diego

Year One: COVID-19’s Death Toll

Reporting by Will Huntsberry, Jesse Marx, Bella Ross, Maya Srikrishnan and Jared Whitlock. In a new analysis of local death certificates, Voice of San Diego examined each COVID-related death during the first year of the pandemic. The analysis provides new insights about a person’s education, occupation and race – information never before released by San Diego County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Scotland records 14 Covid-linked deaths in 24 hours and one new Omicron case

Scotland has recorded 14 coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,257 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.One case of the new Omicron variant has been confirmed in that time, in NHS Grampian, taking the total people infected with the variant to 30.NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has the most of the new variant cases at 11, followed by NHS Lanarkshire with nine, five in NHS Forth Valley, three in NHS Highland and two in NHS Grampian.The Scottish Government said Public Health Scotland is “aware of a processing issue with UK Government lab tests contributing to lower than...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Times Daily

Death toll rises to 13 in Indonesia volcano eruption

LUMAJANG, Indonesia (AP) — The death toll following the eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java has risen to 13, with seven people still missing, officials said Sunday as smoldering debris and thick mud hampered search efforts. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Coroner warns of ‘insidious’ meningitis after death of 25-year-old DJ

A coroner has urged GPs’ receptionists to be aware of the symptoms of meningitis when speaking to patients on the phone, following the death of a 25-year-old DJ.Alex Theodossiadis, 25, had been unwell for days before he was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by taxi and then transferred to the city’s St James’s Hospital in January 2020.He died after he was seen to fall and bang his head on the floor at the second hospital, although an inquest in Wakefield heard that he was already likely to succumb to meningitis.The causes of his death on January 28, after his family...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Number of Omicron variant cases in Scotland rises to nine

Three new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been identified in Scotland bringing the total to nine.Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said there are now five cases in the Lanarkshire area and four in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, up from the six across the two areas announced on Monday.The health secretary said the vaccination booster programme will be accelerated but that workforce issues will be the “biggest constraining factor”.Booster vaccinations are being extended to all those aged 18 and over in Scotland in line with the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommendation, with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Bird flu: Fifth outbreak in North Yorkshire confirmed

A fifth outbreak of bird flu in North Yorkshire has been confirmed. The highly contagious virus, which can kill entire flocks, has been confirmed in commercial poultry at a premises near Thirsk. Temporary control zones of 1.8 miles (3km) and 6.2 miles (10km) have been put in place around the...
WORLD
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 5,170 New COVID Cases, Most On Single Day Since January

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,170 new confirmed COVID cases and 31 additional deaths in the state on Thursday. It is the highest number of new COVID cases reported on a single day since January. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 865,450. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,047. There were 120,218 total new tests reported. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 4.94%. There are 989 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 206 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy