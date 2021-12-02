How to help reduce the chance of a second heart attack or clot-related stroke
2 days ago
(BPT) - Sponsored by Bayer. According to the American Heart Association, one in four heart attack or ischemic (clot-related) stroke survivors will have a second heart attack or clot-related stroke.1. To help prevent a second heart attack or clot-related stroke, lifestyle changes and communicating closely with your health care...
In July, during the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Blood sugar control has always been important for people with diabetes when it comes to preventing a stroke. In a recent study published in Neurology, researchers found for people with diabetes who have a stroke, there may be an ideal target blood sugar range to lower the risk of different types of vascular diseases like a stroke or heart attack later on.
In a new study from Intermountain Healthcare, researchers found that patients with atrial fibrillation, the most common type of heart arrhythmia in adults, are at a much higher risk to experience serious complications from COVID-19 illness. They found that patients with a history of atrial fibrillation who have COVID-19 illness...
If you take a daily aspirin to help decrease your chance of a heart attack or stroke, you should check in with your health care provider. A new report indicates the over-the-counter drug may do more harm than good for some patients. Aspirin is a pain reliever and blood thinner,...
In a new study, researchers found canagliflozin, a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes, could greatly improve symptoms and quality of life within 3 months for people with heart failure, even if they didn’t also have type 2 diabetes. More than 6 million Americans are estimated to have heart...
In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found a combination therapy of aspirin, statins and at least two blood pressure drugs can cut the risk of heart disease and stroke by more than half. The fixed-dose combination (FDC) therapies were examined both with and without aspirin in an...
EL PASO, Texas - The American Heart Association has published a new study revealing that a fatal heart attack or stroke could be the first sign of cardiovascular disease in some smokers. ABC-7 spoke with local cardiovascular medicine Dr. Debabrata Mukherjee about the study's findings. Mukherjee is Chair of the...
As cold and flu season intensifies across the U.S., global heart health leader OMRON Healthcare, Inc., is issuing a national health alert to the increased risk that a bout with the seasonal flu can have for adults with high blood pressure and other health conditions with increased heart disease risk. New research by Houston Methodist1, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, shows adults with hypertension and other heart disease factors are six times more likely to experience a heart attack the week after the flu than they are at any point during the year.
A silent heart attack is a heart attack that occurs without symptoms or with unrecognized symptoms. A person may not know they had a heart attack until they receive a diagnosis after weeks or months have passed. This article discusses the signs of a silent heart attack. It also outlines...
Smoking cessation medicines varenicline and nicotine patches present similar risks of major cardiovascular events like heart attack and stroke, a big data study published today in JAMA Network Open shows. The study has implications for clinical practice, and in the long term, could contribute to lower smoking rates. The research...
You might think all cardiovascular failures accompany chest agony or uneasiness in your left arm, yet throughout the long term, research has shown that what Hollywood shows you with regards to a coronary episode may not be near the real world. Investigations have discovered that not exclusively are these indications not trademarks for all patients, but rather ladies experience diverse respiratory failure manifestations than men. What's more, much of the time, warnings can manifest a long time before the genuine cardiovascular occasion, if you realize what to search for. Milestone research from the American Heart Association (AHA) on coronary failures among ladies observed that 95% of them foster new side effects a month before the occasion that disappear after their coronary failure, and 71 percent share a similar unpretentious manifestation.
At a time of increasing legalization of marijuana, a growing number of people under 50 diagnosed with cannabis use disorder were later hospitalized for a heart attack, new research has found. The rising trend from 2007 to 2018 was most pronounced in three groups: ages 18 to 34, men and...
We all look forward to enjoying a hearty Thanksgiving feast with loved ones each year. Favorites like roasted turkey, mashed potatoes smothered in gravy, and apple pie are just too yummy to resist. Now there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself during the holidays, but doing so everyday can lead to serious health troubles. New research suggests that hypertension can lead to a doubled risk of developing epilepsy.
Our heart is one of the most important organs, but, surprisingly, we take care of it the least, loading it every day with stress and unhealthy diets. And that's too bad because fatty food increases cholesterol levels, which leads to vascular plaques that prevent the heart from working correctly. .
Young African American patients have an increasing burden of cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk factors and worsened in-hospital outcomes, though with improved survival odds, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2021, held virtually from Nov. 13 to 15. Rupak Desai, M.B.B.S., from the Atlanta Veterans...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Twenty years ago, clinicians first attempted to regenerate a failing human heart by injecting muscle myoblasts into the heart during a bypass operation. Despite high initial hopes and multiple experimental and clinical studies since then, outcomes have been neutral or marginally positive for a wide variety of attempts to remuscularize an injured heart.
It’s long been known that smoking greatly raises the risk for heart disease and stroke. But in a new study, researchers found the first sign a smoker is developing cardiovascular problems also may be the last. They found smokers were more likely than non-smokers to have a heart attack or...
Cardiovascular deaths worldwide see their annual peak in January, so with winter approaching and the holidays around the corner, it's important for people to have an accurate picture of their heart health and consider how to reduce their risk factors in 2022. There are a number of factors that affect...
It has been a mystery why some people live a perfectly normal life until experiencing a potentially deadly cardiac episode. Now, researchers present a possible explanation in a microscopic modification of a protein, which causes a mutation to turn harmful. The knowledge could help future diagnosis and drug regimens.
Brain stroke is a very dangerous disease. brain stroke effects are given below. 5-headache, ringing in the ears, nausea, fainting, and loss of consciousness. It increases with age, especially after 65 years. Treatment:. There is no cure for brain stroke but there are many therapies that can help you to...
