Home Alone is an iconic Christmas movie and if you've ever wished you could have your own Home Alone adventure in the McCallister's house, this year that dream might just come true. The real-life Chicago area home featured in Home Alone will be available to rent through Airbnb for one night this holiday season – complete with booby traps to stop those pesky Wet Bandits. On Wednesday, Airbnb announced that the house will be available to rent for up to four guests on one night only, December 12th for only $25, and fans will be able to request to book the house beginning Tuesday, December 7th at 1 p.m. CT.

