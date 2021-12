Another unpredictable week occurred in the NFL, although at this stage in the season the chaos should be predictable. The Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings created even more upsets in Week 11, defeating teams that entered the week with at least four more victories than them on the year. There have been eight such wins this season, tied with the 1974 campaign (eight) for the most wins by teams over an opponent who had at least four more wins on the season through Week 11.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO