The Cleveland Monsters are proud to join Michael Symon, Ryan Kuchta and A Special Wish Foundation to present National Cookie Day on Saturday, December 4, at 7:00 p.m. when the Milwaukee Admirals visit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The night will contain many special pieces with proceeds benefitting A Special Wish Foundation including a limited edition cookie created by Ryan and Michael that will be sold on the concourse. Fans can secure their seats for National Cookie Day here.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO