It’s not easy being a buck. Especially when the rack that earns you so much respect in the outdoors are the same instruments getting you tangled up in some human’s hammock. However, in new side-by-side photos, one Utah mule deer had quite the glow up. Authorities disentangled one mule deer’s impressive pair of antlers from what was originally clarified as an unidentified mass of string. Now, the creature has quite a different look.

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO