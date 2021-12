Burgeoning superstar Wander Franco received a $182 million mega-deal for his 12-year contract extension from the Tampa Bay Rays. He is slated to receive a maximum of $223 million. It is regarded as the largest contract in the history of Rays, surpassing the six-year, $100 million extension contract received by Evan Longoria in 2012. It is remarkable considering that Franco has served Rays only for less than a year. It reiterates Rays’ belief in the potential of the 20-year-old who displayed excellent skills so far.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO