ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Cub Center Chats

olneyenterprise.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you believe how fast December made its appearance this year? Children, old and young, will be looking forward to the coming of Saint Nick and all the traditions of the holiday season. Decorations of lights and yard decor started up even before Thanksgiving! Let the hanging of tinsel and lights...

www.olneyenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Chief Chat: Thanksgiving

Forty-one years ago this week I was a kindergartener at Riverside School in Vinita, celebrating Thanksgiving. I could choose to make a “pilgrim” or an “Indian” costume, per my well-meaning teacher. I chose the Indian costume, which I made out of a paper sack. Then we ate and recited why we were thankful. My parents assured me later that day that I didn’t need a costume to be Cherokee because I was a Cherokee every day. That was important for me to hear. All of it was my first real and enduring Thanksgiving memory.
VINITA, OK
hotnewhiphop.com

Montana Of 300 Fighting For His Life With COVID-19 & Pneumonia

Chicago rapper Montana of 300 is fighting for his life in the hospital with a serious case of COVID-19 and pneumonia. This comes just weeks after the 32-year-old shared anti-vaccine messages on social media. The self-proclaimed "Rap God" shared his diagnosis on social media this week after letting people know...
MONTANA STATE
marshfieldmail.com

Chit-chat with seniors this holiday season

The holidays should be enjoyed by all, young and more specifically old. The local women’s group, Chit-chat-n-cholocate, has teamed up with Marshfield Fitness and Tanning and the Marshfield Senior Center to ensure that Webster county seniors receive a very merry Christmas. Visitors of Marshfield Fitness and Tanning should see angles...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
olneyenterprise.com

“And Then She Answered Him”

Baptists have interesting rituals when they hire pastors. So far we’ve been through two hirings at churches, and the process can be fun and interesting, but also grueling. Imagine that you have a face to face job interview after weeks and sometimes months of phone interviews. This face to face interview will last two to three days, and, by the way, it’s not just an interview for you, but for your entire family, including cranky toddlers who have been sleeping in a strange place for a few nights. Let’s just say that things can get interesting.
OLNEY, TX
olneyenterprise.com

Will B. Wondering

It’s kind of depressing and a great deal disappointing knowing how America has been trained into becoming a disposable society. By this I am referring to how most everything nowadays is just thrown out or torn down, instead of fixing or repurposing. Here comes the “Back in the Day” speech....
GRAHAM, TX
olneyenterprise.com

OVFD’s 12 Days of Christmas Raffle

Milwaukee Reciprocating Saw Donated by Garry Keeter and Sam Sullivan. $250 Gift Card to Olney Floral Donated by Carrie West, Ameriprise Financial. Porter Cable Chop Saw and Igloo Water Can Donated by Lewis Farmer and Olney Hardware. Drawing 4 – Dec. 13. $250 Gift Certificate to 3T Meats Donated by...
OLNEY, TX
olneyenterprise.com

“Follow Christ”

What a gracious privilege it is to be called to bear the name of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. But there is no doubt this comes with a high cost. To follow Christ, one must exercise the graces of love, humility, patience, self-denial, and a willingness to lay their life down for the cause of Christ. In other words, we should as Christians be laboring with all diligence to be conformed to the image of Christ by offering our body as a living sacrifice unto God. That is, we should strive to be like Christ in the purity of His human nature, for He emptied Himself, taking the form of a bond-servant, and being made in the likeness of men. And being found in appearance as a man, He humbled Himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross. Recall His self-denial and sacrificial love He demonstrated in the Garden of Gethsemane. The scriptures bring to our fading memory the very moment of suffering where the Son of God entered into an intense conflict within Himself crying in agony, “Father, if You are willing, remove this cup from Me; yet not My will, but Yours be done,” as His sweat became like great drops of blood, falling down upon the ground.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen F. Austin
Person
Sam Houston
Person
Moses Austin
anadisgoi.com

Chief Chat: Thanksgiving

Forty-one years ago this week I was a kindergartener at Riverside School in Vinita, Oklahoma, celebrating Thanksgiving. I could choose to make a “pilgrim” or an “Indian” costume, per my well-meaning teacher. I chose the Indian costume, which I made out of a paper sack. Then we ate and recited why we were thankful. My parents assured me later that day that I didn’t need a costume to be Cherokee because I was a Cherokee every day. That was important for me to hear. All of it was my first real and enduring Thanksgiving memory.
VINITA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy