The UK government is once again tweaking its travel rules, this time in response to the detection of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 in the country. As of Tuesday, November 30, every passenger arriving into the UK from another country (apart from Ireland) will be required to take a PCR test within 48 hours of arrival, and self-isolate until they receive a negative result. Passengers will need to do some research and pre-book their PCR test before traveling. That's because they'll need to include the test's booking reference in the passenger locator form, which is to be completed up to 48 hours before departure. The rules apply to adults and children between the ages of five and 17.

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO