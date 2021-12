Whitepaper: Cell and Gene Therapy Commercialization: Mastering the Patient-Centric Process. CGT supply chain mastery starts with a clear understanding of the patient journey and product journey and how these two journeys diverge from processes companies have established to support other modalities. Download this whitepaper to learn more about building processes around the patient, engaging with key stakeholders along the value chain, industrializing processes to increase access, and defining the future of cell and gene therapies.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO