ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Watch Live: President Biden Details Strategy To Fight COVID-19 This Winter

By Our Sponsors
Kansas Public Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden visits the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda,...

kansaspublicradio.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethesda, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Bethesda, MD
Coronavirus
Bethesda, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
City
Bethesda, MD
ABC 15 News

President Biden says he has a cold, not COVID-19

President Joe Biden told reporters Friday that he is suffering from a cold. Biden, 79, was asked about his health after sounding hoarse while giving a speech about the November jobs numbers. He said he doesn't have COVID-19, adding that he is routinely tested for the virus. "What I have...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The White House
The Independent

Watch live as Biden discusses plan to tackle omicron Covid variant

US President Joe Biden visits the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and delivers remarks on his Administration’s plan to continue the fight against Covid amid concerns over the Omicron variant. The White House said Biden will announce steps to ensure that the near 100 million eligible Americans who have not...
U.S. POLITICS
Lebanon-Express

Biden launches plan to combat COVID-19 this winter

With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden Thursday unveiled a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its omicron variant and appealed anew for all eligible Americans to get their boosters. Biden announced his winter plan at the National Institutes of Health, insisting it will battle COVID-19 through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life. The president wants to require private insurers to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests and he is tightening testing requirements for people entering the United States, regardless of their vaccination status.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WOKV

Biden launching winter COVID-19 booster, testing campaign

BETHESDA — (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to kick off a more urgent campaign for Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots Thursday as he unveils his winter plans for combating the coronavirus and its omicron variant with enhanced availability of shots and vaccines but without major new restrictions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
fox17.com

Free at-home COVID-19 testing part of President Biden plan to combat disease over winter

President Joe Biden on Thursday revealed plans to fight COVID-19 during the winter months as the Omnicron variant gives cause for concern among health officials. During a statement from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland on Thursday, President Biden said the plan will not add to existing mandates and he hopes Americans will turn to vaccines as their "patriotic responsibility" rather than politicization.
BETHESDA, MD
Crain's Detroit Business

Biden calls to expand vaccines, boosters to fight latest COVID-19 surge

President Joe Biden called on health providers to expand the availability of coronavirus vaccines and booster shots, aiming to combat a winter surge of infections — and hold off the new omicron variant. Biden outlined a new strategy to curb the pandemic in a speech at the National Institutes of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Biden’s New Omicron Winter Plan for America Simply Isn’t Enough

After all the urgency expressed over the new Omicron variant originally identified in southern Africa and now present in more than 30 countries, including the United States, President Biden has announced his plan. The administration says it is “pulling out all the stops” but its plan is frankly underwhelming and won’t prevent Omicron’s spread.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy