Watch Live: President Biden Details Strategy To Fight COVID-19 This Winter

With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden Thursday unveiled a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its omicron variant and appealed anew for all eligible Americans to get their boosters. Biden announced his winter plan at the National Institutes of Health, insisting it will battle COVID-19 through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life. The president wants to require private insurers to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests and he is tightening testing requirements for people entering the United States, regardless of their vaccination status.
