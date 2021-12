Enter into his gates with thanksgiving and in his courts with praise, be thankful to him and bless his name for the Lord is good, his mercy is everlasting and his truth endures in all generations. Psalm 100: 4-5 It is the act of thanksgiving that allows us to enter into His gates and in this with praise and thankfulness. We are thankful to God that through the finished work of Calvary, Jesus Christ the Son of God brought many sons and daughters to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. Colossians 1:12- who has qualified us to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in light; partakers of what?

