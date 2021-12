"Because equal rights, fair play, justice, are all like the air; we all have it or none of us has it." —Maya Angelou, [1] interview with Academy of Achievement. More than 2 decades ago, the illustrious poet and historian Maya Angelou beckoned society to consider the needs of disenfranchised and minoritized peoples. As in most of her literary works, she encouraged individuals from different backgrounds and experiences to support each other's flight for justice because true liberty could not be known unless all were afforded the same liberty. These values have been shared with many before and after her time and could not have more urgency than now.

