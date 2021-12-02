ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

National cookie day chance to sweeten the pot for local bakery

By Nick Foley
phl17.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday season is cookie season at Sweet T’s Bakeshop in Haddonfield, New Jersey. “Every crazy holiday we’ll make decorated cookies so...

phl17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thepioneerwoman.com

The Pioneer Woman's Month of Christmas Cookies

When December rolls around, you can just picture chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose…and a big ol' batch of Christmas cookies baking in the oven. Okay, that's not how the song goes—but it should be! Few holiday traditions are as nostalgic as baking (and...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Haddonfield, NJ
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Cookies for National Cookie Day

This one sits somewhere between pointless and delicious. National Cookie Day lands on Saturday, December 4. Cookies probably don't need their own day, but they have got one. The only way we know how to celebrate food holidays like this is either to make the food ourselves or to head somewhere where people will make it for you. (I suppose ignoring it entirely would be a third option.) If you're looking to do the latter—that'd be eating cookies baked by another human—we can help. Shops like Nestlé Toll House Cafe, BJ's, and Mrs. Field will be offering free and discounted cookies for National Cookie Day. We've pulled all of the best deals together in one place to help you track down the cookies you crave.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#National Cookie Day#Bakery#Thanksgiving#Food Drink
Time Out Global

8 Christmas stores in the USA where the holidays never end

Even Santa's elves can't compete with these over-the-top Christmas stores. If the holiday season makes you feel downright merry (or even if it just makes you feel a little bit... meh!), a trip to one of the USA's full-blown Christmas stores is an over-the-top experience you shouldn’t pass up. After all, why offer fabulous merch like snow globes, tinsel, and ornaments for just one short month when you can celebrate the holidays all year long?
SHOPPING
Popculture

Dairy Queen Revives Holiday Treat Just in Time for Christmas

Dairy Queen fans can rejoice, because one beloved holiday treat is finally returning to the Dairy Queen menu just in time for Christmas. The ice cream chain marked the start of December by returning the festive Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat to restaurants nationwide, though the delectably pepperminty treat is not here to stay.
RESTAURANTS
foxnebraska.com

Local bakery receives a $2,000 tip

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Two turnovers and a pumpkin cake. “Yep that was it, $5 purchase and tipped $2,000,” said Preston Rath, a barista at The Omaha Bakery. Rath and The Omaha Bakery team were hard at work when an act of kindness as sweet as the goods they sell flipped their day upside down.
OMAHA, NE
Time Out New York

Breads Bakery has reinvented the iconic black and white cookie

As far as cookies go, there are very few biscuits as iconic as the black-and-white cookie. Usually cake-y in texture and devoted to an equal showcase of chocolate and vanilla flavors, the treat has largely come to define New York's dessert scene. That all makes it even more impressive that Breads Bakery has taken it upon itself to re-imagine the cookie.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRC

Local bakeries like Busken are ready for Thanksgiving

HYDE PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Local bakeries are preparing for the pre-Thanksgiving rush. Dan Busken, President and CEO of Busken Bakery, says they’ve prepared around 20,000 pies over the past month as the bakery gets a record number of pre-orders. Chess Pie is the top seller at Busken for Thanksgiving,...
RESTAURANTS
TrendHunter.com

Holiday-Themed Baked Goods

'Pinkbox' is celebrating the holidays in full with its seasonal lineup of holiday-themed baked goods. The first lineup is available through December 26th, while the second line will run from December 27th to January 3rd. These baked goods feature festive designs inspired by Hanukkah, New Year's, and Christmas. Plus, there are vegan options available.
FOOD & DRINKS
WJBF.com

Eating Local: Bottom Line Bakery & Cafe

(Evans, GA): Kelsey Burack has had a love for baking since she was a child. After much experience and world travel, she decided to come back to Evans, GA in 2021 to start her very own bakery- Bottom Line Bakery & Cafe.
EVANS, GA
spectrumnews1.com

Local bakery chain makes 50,000 pies in 3 days for Thanksgiving

LOS ANGELES — Pie is one of the most popular dishes seen on a Thanksgiving table. That's why Southern California bakery chain Polly’s Pies whips out more than 50,000 in just three days. What You Need To Know. Polly's Pies has 14 locations in Southern California. The local bakery chain...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy