Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced on Monday that New York City is implementing a vaccine mandate for private-sector employers. De Blasio said the mandate, which is scheduled to take effect on Dec. 27, is a “preemptive strike” the city is taking to stop the “further growth” of COVID-19 as the weather gets colder, people start gathering for the holidays and more information emerges regarding the new omicron variant.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO