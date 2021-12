Patti LuPone is returning to the stage after missing several preview performances for the Broadway revival of Company. “Patti will not be performing at today’s matinee, but will be back in the show tonight,” the show’s producer, Chris Harper, told THR in a statement. The stage and musical theater legend had missed a couple of performances at the end of last week due to an illness unrelated to COVID-19. Press were invited to this Saturday’s shows at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, but those invitations were re-extended to weekday performances. Company‘s official opening night is still set for Thursday, Dec. 9. The musical...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO