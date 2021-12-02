Police seek suspects in armed robbery in Commerce City

The Commerce City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who committed an armed robbery on Wednesday.

Police said the suspect robbed a convenience store in the early hours of the morning in the 12000 block of East 104th Avenue, just off of State Highway 2.

The suspect was armed with a pistol and threatened the store clerk, police said. After the robbery, the suspect fled the scene in a truck that was reported stolen in Denver several days ago.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man between 18 and 25 years old. He is around 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a blue/gray sleeveless vest and dark colored pants.

The stolen truck is a 2003 quad-cab Chevrolet Silverado 1500. It is silver and has the Colorado license plate BIJL14.

Anyone with information about the robbery, suspect or truck is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department’s tip line at 303-289-3626. To be anonymous, tipsters can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone who sees him or the truck is asked not to approach and to call 911 immediately.