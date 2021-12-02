ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Debt Collectors Can Now DM You On Social Media

By B-Ray
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau just gave debt collectors the green light to now text, email, and DM people on social media to receive payment for unpaid debts. If you thought dodging debt collectors was annoying before, now they'll be waiting for you on your favorite social media app like a...

ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

