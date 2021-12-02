ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Brough takes newly created post at Denver higher-education institution

By Ed Sealover
Denver Business Journal
 2 days ago
The role taps into her wide-ranging connections and allows her to focus on higher...

Denver Business Journal

These 8 Colorado entrepreneurs made Forbes' Under 30 list

Colorado’s next generation of business leaders appears to be thriving as Forbes has named eight local entrepreneurs to its annual Under 30 list. The 10th annual Forbes’ Under 30 list includes professional athletes and musicians, actors, founders and entrepreneurs from across industries, highlighting the young innovators moving the country forward.
ECONOMY
Denver Business Journal

After record growth, Crocs is moving to a new Denver headquarters — again

The Broomfield-based company has already outgrown the 450-person headquarters it moved into in mid-2020.
DENVER, CO
Denver Business Journal

Tami Door takes new position as CEO of development company

After 17 years in a hybrid government/private-sector role, Door says the new opportunity will allow her to "build cities on the private-sector side."
BUSINESS
Denver Business Journal

DENS FACILITY SERVICES JOINS FLAGSHIP FACILITY SERVICES

The acquisition, finalized on Nov. 16, 2021, aims to enrich DENS’ highly specialized Life Sciences service portfolio with Flagship Facility Services’ Integrated Facility Management expertise. DENS Facility Services (DENS) is headquartered in Greater Boston and is a leader in providing Life Sciences laboratory support and facility maintenance services to that burgeoning sector. “This addition is another step in Flagship Facility Services’ evolution. We know there is an urgent need in the expanding area of specialized R&D space and, together with DENS, we will now provide a broad range of facilities services to Life Sciences clients, whether they are in early-stage Research and Development or manufacturing for the market,” said Dave Pasek, President, and CEO of Flagship Facility Services. Joshua Philbrook, President of DENS, adds, “By coming together and leveraging our highly specialized laboratory support services along with Flagship’s integrated facilities management expertise, we now have the breadth and capabilities to serve any critical research, manufacturing, or laboratory space, not only in Greater Boston but on a national scale -all while maintaining the familial tradition of the service excellence that both companies are known for.” DENS Facility Services -- A Flagship Company will operate as a stand-alone entity whose service portfolio goes beyond traditional building-centric facilities management and now includes Staff Augmentation, Laboratory Support, Technical Services, and Integrated Life Sciences Facilities Management services. MEDIA CONTACT: Maria Madrigal, VP of Human Resources Flagship Facility Services 972.574.9702 Ext. 319 mmadrigal@flagshipinc.com ABOUT FLAGSHIP FACILITY SERVICES Flagship has over 6,000 employees dedicated to creating the best facility experience for customers. With operations in Facility Services, Integrated Facilities Management Culinary Services, and Aviation Services, Flagship offers Integrated Facilities Management and a multitude of la carte facilities services, including janitorial, engineering, culinary, and maintenance services, for large-scale organizations throughout the U.S. and Canada. ABOUT DENS FACILITY SERVICES Founded in 2004, DENS Facility Services is a locally owned and operated facility management firm specializing in Life Science maintenance and management including biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical facilities. Based in Somerville, Mass., DENS Facility Services has proudly earned its reputation of consistent, reliable, and quality facility services for some of the most premier industry clients in the Greater Boston/Cambridge Area.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Denver Business Journal

Mountain West Credit Union Association CEO to retire

The longtime CEO led the regional organization in several innovation efforts.
SMALL BUSINESS
Denver Business Journal

Bizspotlight

Metroplex, a leader in managed cybersecurity and IT solutions, announces its asset acquisition of managed services provider, Optimum Networking. Since 1995, Optimum has been focused on providing managed IT solutions, network security services, cloud computing and VoIP services to support growing businesses in the market and the Oil & Gas vertical. “We are very excited to have Optimum Networking joining the Meriplex team,” said David Henley, CEO of Meriplex. “We are expanding our physical presence in Colorado to support clients locally, and with Optimum being well-established in the market for over 26 years along with their talented workforce, we will be able to accomplish our goal of being the top MSP/MSSP in the Colorado market.” Joe Turnbough, CEO of Optimum Networking adds, “By combining forces with a larger organization like Meriplex, we will be able to provide our clients with more robust managed technology solutions with 24×7 support, while still providing them the premium level of service they are accustomed to.” Meriplex focuses on strategically acquiring managed services providers across the nation to establish a local physical presence in the region and acquire top talent to support their growing organization. If you are interested in learning more about their M&A process, please reach out to them here. About Meriplex: Meriplex is a managed cybersecurity, IT, and SD-WAN solutions provider that enables transformation by combining secure, innovative technology with advanced expertise. As a trusted partner, we deliver business-driven solutions that provide the scalability and support needed to power growth for organizations. To learn more, visit www.meriplex.com or follow them on LinkedIn. About Optimum Networking: At Optimum Networking, our mission is to help SMB owners get the maximum return on investment from their IT spend, securing/protecting their critical business information and empowering them to focus on growing their core business. We can plug the gaps in your existing IT team, or affordably become your virtual team from technician to CIO. We offer comprehensive managed service options that reduce overall IT costs by providing on-going technical support.
ECONOMY
Denver Business Journal

What’s next for the U.S. free community college movement

The exclusion of free community college from the Build Back Better spending bill disappointed advocates who argue eliminating tuition could help social economic mobility efforts across the country. Still, Harris Miller, the vice president of the Campaign for Free College Tuition, said he and his colleagues haven’t given up hope.
COLLEGES
Denver Business Journal

2021 Denver-Area Retirement Communities

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and community websites. The Denver area is definedas the seven-county metro (Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties). Wind Crest, ranked No. 4 on last year’s List, did not respond in time for publication.
DENVER, CO
Denver Business Journal

Redefining Luxury Senior Living at Denver’s Newest Senior Living Community

The Ridge Senior Living is pleased to announce that they are transitioning to self-management. This change provides The Ridge Senior Living the autonomy to fully live their unique mission and vision, deliver the high-end hospitality they are known for, and position themselves for future growth. The Ridge is made up of three communities—two in Utah and the newly-opened Ridge Pinehurst in Lakewood, Colo. The Ridge Pinehurst is a $190 million luxury community that is located on 18 acres. It’s 371 apartment homes have spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains, Marston Lake and downtown Denver and include Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Support services. The community offers a wide range of activities and amenities that provide the independent and flexible lifestyle of residents, including indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, multiple dining venues, art studio, theater room, and an indoor heated pool and spa. As a part of the management change, The Ridge also announces the promotion of Mandy Hampton to CEO. Hampton joined The Ridge Senior Living as COO in 2017. She has overseen the expansion of the award-winning communities and will now lead the company’s transition to self-management. “This is an exciting time for our company and our ownership,” says Hampton. “What the change in management means for residents, families and more than 250 employees is that we can continue to grow our organization and take responsibility for the day-to-day operations into our own hands. Our ownership, which remains unchanged, has been supportive of this move and what it means to The Ridge family and our future growth.” Learn more about our award-winning community, team and amenities at our website.
DENVER, CO
Denver Business Journal

DIA strike ends with 'historic' raises for janitors

Janitors at Denver International Airport have reached a historic agreement with Flagship Facility Services, for a $4.00 an hour raise over their three-year contacts. This comes after 350 janitors walked off the job at 6 a.m on Saturday due to increased workloads, said the Service Employee International Union (SEIU) Local 105, a Colorado union that represents healthcare, janitorial, security and airport workers.
DENVER, CO
Denver Business Journal

Federal government enacting new tipping rule for restaurants

The Colorado Restaurant Association is concerned about the fines that come with the new rule.
DENVER, CO
Denver Business Journal

