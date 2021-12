Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Last week, Terraform Labs’ Luna coin (LUNA) had its best week ever. On Dec. 4, in the midst of a colossal cryptocurrency selloff, Luna soared to an all-time price and market capitalization high of $75.56 and $29.3 billion, respectively. Despite Luna's 17% price drop in the last 24 hours (as of Dec. 6 at 12:30 p.m. Hong Kong time), the coin's gains in the last seven days clock in at nearly 32%—compared to Bitcoin’s 15% decline, Ethereum’s 4% drop and Binance Coin’s 10% fall during the same period.

