4 Options for Building a Hybrid Cloud: Kubernetes, VMware and Beyond

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2021-- (AWS re:Invent) —JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today introduced a new container registry and package manager for running JFrog Artifactory with Kubernetes clusters on-premises, in the cloud, or both. Available immediately in the AWS Marketplace, JFrog Artifactory for Amazon EKS Anywhere allows customers to experience all the benefits of cloud-native container technology in an easy-to-manage, private instance so they can rest assured data privacy, security, and regulatory requirements are met. Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) Anywhere is a new deployment option for Amazon EKS that allows Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) customers to create and operate Kubernetes clusters on customer-managed infrastructure.
