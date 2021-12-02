Man Killed After Being Hit By Tree In Rural Olmsted County

Galesville, WI (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Wisconsin have reported the arrest of a Rochester man following a high-speed chase last weekend. A news release issued Monday by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Saturday night to a 911 call from a rural home near Galesville, Wisconsin from a person reporting a restraining order violation. The caller alleged 36-year-old Jeremy Martin had made threats involving arson and explosive devices and tried to forcibly enter the house while the caller was talking to the law enforcement dispatcher. The news release says the caller responded by firing a shot from a handgun, which apparently prompted the would-be intruder to flee.
