ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Massachusetts Legislature To Vote On $4 Billion Spending Package, Including Bonuses For Essential Workers

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NG8HA_0dCM1KbK00

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts lawmakers are voting on a $4 billion spending package this week that includes “premium pay” bonuses of up to $2,000 for essential employees who worked in-person during the COVID state of emergency.

House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka announced that both chambers reached a compromise on plans to spend billions in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act. The House voted to approve the spending on Thursday morning, the State House News Service reports, and the Senate is scheduled to vote Friday.

“The proposal filed this evening will provide hundreds of millions of dollars to build housing that is affordable, transform our public and behavioral health systems, prepare us for the impacts of climate change, strengthen our education system, assist struggling hospitals, and support our frontline workers by providing half-a-billion dollars in direct payments,” they said in a statement.

Lawmakers were unable to reach a deal before their recess, meaning a single legislator could halt the bill.

The compromise plan calls for bonuses of between $500 and $2,000 for essential employees who worked in-person – not remotely – during the state of emergency that was declared on March 10, 2020 and lasted for more than a year.

A “Premium Pay Advisory Panel” will determine which essential workers qualify for the bonuses.  Eligible employees may include health care, long-term care and home care workers, childcare workers, educators and education staff, farm workers, grocery store workers, food production facility workers, social workers, transportation workers, utility workers and technicians and foster parents. The household income of those essential workers must not exceed 300% of the federal poverty level.

“The panel shall also consider factors including, but not limited to, an essential worker’s increased financial burden and increased risk of exposure to COVID-19, due to the nature of their work and any bonuses or hazard pay a worker has already received for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic and the amount thereof,” the legislation states.

Bonuses would be issued no later than March 31, 2022, according to the plan.

Gov. Charlie Baker said in late October that he’s generally supportive of the bonuses, saying that “this is something that is the right thing to do.”

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller noted that the House and Senate bills have plenty of “lard” – local spending unrelated to the stated goals of the ARPA – and many of those projects made it into the compromise agreement. They include:

  • $25,000 for a marker commemorating the designers of Riverbend Park in Cambridge
  • Restoring obscure historic buildings in out-of-the-way spots, like $75,000 for the Wilder Homestead in Buckland, $40,000 for the Jenkes Store in Douglas, and $50,000 to spruce up a gazebo in Townsend
  • $85,000 to improve The Brookline Chamber of Commerce website ( discoverbrookline.com )
  • $200,000 to spruce up the middle school field soccer field in Hanson
  • $5 million to cover debts at the Edward Kennedy Institute

Click here to read the plan.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Boston

‘The Guy Could Be Exhausted,’ Massachusetts Residents React To Governor Baker’s Decision Not To Seek Third Term

BOSTON (CBS) – Outside the Massachusetts State House on Wednesday morning, people walking through Boston Common offered mixed reactions upon learning that Gov. Charlie Baker will not be seeking a third term in office. Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced earlier in the day they will not run for re-election. Some people told WBZ-TV they understood the decision. ”You know, I’m a Democrat but I just like the governor so much,” Stephen Uys said. “Gov. Baker, he did a terrific job. But you know the guy could be exhausted. Look at what he’s had to go through.” Others felt it was time for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: With Charlie Baker Out, Would Marty Walsh Make A Run For Massachusetts Governor?

BOSTON (CBS) – Charlie, we hardly knew ye. OK, we actually got to know Gov. Baker fairly well these past seven years, well enough to know that he’s a family man whose family has been under a lot of stress (not to mention his own agita governing during a pandemic) and doesn’t like dealing with partisan nonsense, good reasons for taking a pass on a third term. Somewhat more surprising is the decision of Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito to forego a run, despite a fat campaign account and a tradition of second-bananas stepping up in class. But the bottom line is a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Karen Spilka
Boston Herald

Massachusetts hospitals to reduce non-essential elective procedures

Massachusetts hospitals, which are once again facing critical staffing and bed shortages, will soon be limiting non-essential pre-scheduled procedures to preserve resources and capacity. “The current strain on hospital capacity is due to longer than average hospital stays and significant workforce shortages, separate and apart from the challenges brought on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Farm Workers#Social Workers#Covid#House#Senate
Independent Tribune

State legislature passes flurry of bills, including adjournment resolution

Both chambers of the N.C. General Assembly passed an adjournment resolution Monday evening, Nov. 29, coming amid a flurry of other measures making their way through the legislature. In addition to agreeing to adjourn Dec. 30, the Senate and the House passed a bill granting permission for landlords to apply...
POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

Massachusetts should 'rethink' transportation spending priorities, expert says

(The Center Square) – One public policy expert said Massachusetts should not spend any infrastructure on transportation until it figures out how to spend existing transportation funding more effectively. “I think the state spends well in excess of every other state on transportation already,” David Tuerck, president of Beacon Hill...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: A Deep Dive Into How Mass. Lawmakers Want To Spend Federal COVID Relief

BOSTON (CBS) — “Help is here,” said President Joe Biden back in March as he celebrated the approval of billions in aid to states to help repair the pandemic’s social and economic damage. But it took the Massachusetts House and Senate months to come up with their own spending plans, which still haven’t been finalized. What took so long? Here’s one answer – they had to lard the bill with local spending unrelated to the stated goals of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). For example: Riverbend Park in Cambridge is a nice spot, but its use and enjoyment does not depend on spending...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Marty Walsh: ‘I Haven’t Really Thought Much’ About Running For Massachusetts Governor

BOSTON (CBS) — Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has only been Labor Secretary in President Joe Biden’s administration for a few months, but there’s already speculation about a possible homecoming. With Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announcing he won’t seek a third term, some are wondering if Walsh will run statewide in 2022. Walsh, who previously served on Beacon Hill as a state representative, was asked about the wide-open governor’s race in an interview on CNN Friday. “You know I talked to the governor the other day, he told me that he wasn’t going to run for re-election, and I wished him well,”...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy