New Logan Air Traffic Procedures Hope To Reduce Noise In Areas Near Hull

BOSTON (CBS) — Fewer people along the South Shore will be hearing the roar of airplanes over their heads.

New air traffic control procedures are going into effect at Logan Airport this month.

The first change gives pilots the option to fly departing aircrafts further north, taking them away from populated areas near Hull. That change became effective on Thursday.

Starting December 30, pilots can bring arriving airplanes out over the water as they approach Logan Airport.