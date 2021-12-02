ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hull, MA

New Logan Air Traffic Procedures Hope To Reduce Noise In Areas Near Hull

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20hfae_0dCM1Am400

BOSTON (CBS) — Fewer people along the South Shore will be hearing the roar of airplanes over their heads.

New air traffic control procedures are going into effect at Logan Airport this month.

The first change gives pilots the option to fly departing aircrafts further north, taking them away from populated areas near Hull. That change became effective on Thursday.

Starting December 30, pilots can bring arriving airplanes out over the water as they approach Logan Airport.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Hull, MA
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

Nearly 900,000 Expected At Logan Airport This Week As Thanksgiving Air Travel Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels

BOSTON (CBS) — Nearly 900,000 passengers are expected to travel through Logan Airport this Thanksgiving week. According to AAA, 53.4 million people across the country are expected to travel for the holiday. This holiday season air travel is up 80-percent, AAA says, bringing it back to almost pre-pandemic levels. Tuesday is expected to be the busiest day at airports. Karen Larkin, making the journey from Florida, said she’s excited to spend Thanksgiving with her children in Boston. “I came for the holidays and that’s what it’s all about,” Larkin told WBZ-TV. “I have eight children and I have a lot of grandchildren, so...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

‘Serious incident’ on Tui flight could have been due to lack of pilot flying hours during pandemic

A Tui aircraft experienced a “serious incident” before landing in September, according to a report published by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), which links the near-miss to a possible lack of flying hours.The incident on 11 September saw a Boeing 737-800 have to make a “go-around” when descending into Aberdeen after a flight from Palma, because a search and rescue helicopter needed to take off in the area.During the go-around the plane “deviated significantly from the expected flight path, initially climbing, but just before it reached the cleared altitude began to descend”, says a special bulletin published by the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Control#Logan Airport
WRAL

Traffic stops aim to reduce injuries, deaths on roads this holiday week

Traffic stops aim to reduce injuries, deaths on roads this holiday week. Raleigh police and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are out in force this week, helping to make sure that all of the vehicles on the roads make it safely to holiday destinations. Reporter: Keely Arthur. Photographer: Lauren...
RALEIGH, NC
travelnoire.com

Black Flight Crews Reveal Horror Stories With Passengers

The number of unruly passengers is at an all-time high, and Black flight crews are dishing on some of the worst moments. Since Jan. 1, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration has reported more than 5,000 reports of unruly behavior by passengers, including more than 2,600 reports of passengers refusing to comply with the federal facemask mandate.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
BBC

Stansted Airport: Drone came within 6ft of Boeing 737, report says

A drone came within 6.6ft (2m) of a Boeing 737 as it came in to land, a report said. The passenger plane was preparing to land at Stansted Airport and was flying north west of Harlow, Essex, when the incident happened on 13 September. An Airprox report said "a white...
TRAFFIC
aerotechnews.com

Air Force orders 15 Silent Arrow cargo delivery drones

World’s First Production 1-Ton Cargo Delivery Drone to be Scaled Down and Flown to Address New Humanitarian and Tactical Markets. The U.S. Air Force’s Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded Silent Arrow a contract for 15, scaled down cargo delivery drones. The contract is titled “Guided Bundle Derivative of Silent...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

Woman reportedly breastfed cat on Delta Airlines flight

Things apparently got weird on a recent Delta Air Lines flight from Syracuse to Atlanta, when a woman allegedly started breastfeeding a cat, to the horror of fellow passengers and the crew. A flight attendant sent a message through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) on the jet...
ANIMALS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man injured after jumping out of moving plane at Phoenix airport

PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized Saturday morning after jumping out of a taxiing plane on the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport tarmac. According to KNXV-TV, the man, who has not been identified publicly, opened a plane door at around 8 a.m., jumped from the aircraft and ran to nearby Phoenix Fire Station 19, where he was taken into custody.
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: 1 Dead After Experimental Aircraft Crashes Along Shore Of Clear Lake

LAKE COUNTY (CBS13) — One person has died after an experimental aircraft crashed on the shore of Clear Lake late Thursday morning, authorities say. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office first reported the crash a little before noon. The plane was believed to be in or near the water near South Lakeport. First responders soon found the plane along the shoreline in the South Lakeport area. The aircraft operator was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office says. The NTSB says an experimental Vortex Gyropcopter was involved in the crash. An investigation is now underway by the NTSB.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy