Connecticut State

Here's The Best Holiday Gift For Foodies In Connecticut

By Jason Hall
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A local favorite entree is the perfect holiday gift for foodies in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list of "the best 'gifts for foodies in every state " which included The Peanut Shop of Williamsburg's Holiday Snowflake Gift Box as the top choice for Connecticut .

"Most of the country may be familiar with Mystic Pizza (thanks, Julia Roberts ), but residents of the state know where the actual good stuff comes from, and that's in New Haven," Eat This, Not That 's Kiersten Hickman wrote. "And get this—you can have New Haven style pizza delivered right to your door wherever you are in the country thanks to a nifty company called Gold Belly. Order six "apizzas" (the traditional name for New Haven Style Pizza) from family-owned Zuppardi's Apizza, which you can easily freeze and enjoy whenever you get a little craving for home."

Here is Eat This, Not That 's full list of the best gifts for foodies in every state:

  1. Alabama- Fried green tomato batter mix
  2. Alaska- The Fishing Knife set
  3. Arizona- Taste of Tuscon cookbook
  4. Arkansas- The Purple Cow Restaurant gift card
  5. California- Made in Blue Carbon Steel Grill Frying Pan
  6. Colorado- GSI Outdoors Gourmet Kitchen Set 11
  7. Connecticut- New Haven Style Pizza (6 pack)
  8. Delaware- Original Rapa Scrapple
  9. Florida- YETI Roadie 24 Hard Cooler
  10. Georgia- Dickey Farms Four & Four Medley
  11. Hawaii- The Maui Cookie Lady ButterRum Triple Chunker Cookies
  12. Idaho- The Ultimate Potato Recipe Book
  13. Illinois- Lou Malnati's Frozen Deep Dish Pizza
  14. Indiana- St. Elmo Cocktail Sauce
  15. Iowa- Casey's Breakfast Pizza Party
  16. Kansas- Becky's Bierocks (1 dozen)
  17. Kentucky- Knob Creek 15-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon
  18. Louisiana- Café Du Monde Beignet Mix
  19. Maine- Wild Maine Blueberry Breakfast Box
  20. Maryland- Crab Cake Mix Sampler
  21. Massachusetts- Real Oyster Cult Gift Bundle
  22. Michigan- Biggby Coffe Ceramic Mug Gift Set
  23. Minnesota- Minnesota "Hot Dish" of Hot Dishes
  24. Mississippi- Cast Iron Dutch Oven
  25. Missouri- KC Cattle Company Trim the Tree Wagyu Holiday Bundle
  26. Montana- Huckleberry Pie Filling Montana Grown (2 Pack 20 oz. jars)
  27. Nebraska- Omaha Steaks -- The Perfect Gift
  28. Nevada- Blue Carbon Steel Roasting Pan
  29. New Hampshire- North Country Hard Cider Company -- Apple Wood (12 cans)
  30. New Jersey- Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven
  31. New Mexico- Medium Roasted Hatch Green Chiles
  32. New York- Everything Bagel & Cream Cheese Making Kit
  33. North Carolina- Cheerwine Float Kit
  34. North Dakota- Complete Walking Taco Kit with Salsa and Cheese Cups (18 count)
  35. Ohio- Jeni's Ice Cream Crowd Pleaser Collection
  36. Oklahoma- Burger Press
  37. Oregon- Kombucha Kit
  38. Pennsylvania- Wawa CITY OF HOAGIE LOVE T-shirt
  39. Rhode Island- Coffee Syrup Sample Pack
  40. South Carolina- Charleston Cravings Gift Set -- Callie's Hot Little Biscuits
  41. South Dakota- Lefse Making Kit -- Non-stick
  42. Tennessee- Nashville Hot Chicken Box
  43. Texas- Torchy's Tacos Diablo Hot Sauce
  44. Utah- Taffy Town -- Christmas Taffy Mix
  45. Vermont- City Brew Tours Gift Certificate
  46. Virginia- The Peanut Shop of Williamsburg -- Holiday Snowflake Gift Box
  47. Washington- Smoked Salmon 3 Pack -- Pike Place Fish Market
  48. West Virginia- Tomaro's Bakery Pepperoni Rolls -- 1 Dozen
  49. Wisconsin- The Ultimate Wisconsin Cheese Snack Pack by Ron's Cheese
  50. Wyoming- Breaded Rocky Mountain Oysters

