Using advanced spatial and single-cell transcriptomics to characterize the human endometrium

By Xiyin Wang
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe human endometrium exhibits complex signaling cascades mediated by spatial"“temporal cellular interactions. Understanding the normal endometrial microenvironment is the first step towards understanding diseases of endometrial dysfunction. Garcia-Alonso and colleagues' study began with the robust cataloging...

scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

New Scientific Theory Claims the COVID-19 Omicron Variant May Have Originated in Rodents

According to some scientists, it is possible that the new COVID-19 variant known as Omicron may have evolved in a species other than humans, more precisely, rodents!. The theory reported by STAT claims that it is likely an animal got SARS-CoV-2 last year and after it mutated multiple times inside its body, the virus jumped back to humans, more dangerous than ever.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Single Dose Of Psychedelic Drug Triggers Epigenetic Changes In Mouse Neurons

Just one dose of an LSD-like psychedelic drug alters the activation of genes in the brains of mice, resulting in long-lasting improvements in depression, anxiety, and other psychological disorders. According to a new study in the journal Cell Reports, the substance enhances genes that stimulate the formation of new brain connections, with these genetic alterations persisting for at least a week after the acute effects of the drug have worn off.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Single-Cell Database Provides Insights Into Muscle Repair

When a muscle becomes injured, it repairs itself using a flurry of cellular activity, with stem cells splitting and differentiating into many types of specialized cells, each playing an important role in the healing process. Biologists have struggled to study rare and transient muscle cells involved in the process, but...
HEALTH
Ars Technica

Herpesviruses steal one cell’s protein, use it to infect another

One of the defining features of viruses is that they rely on host proteins in order to reproduce. A host cell will often copy viral genes into RNAs and then translate those RNAs into proteins, for example. Typically, a mature virus that's ready to spread to another cell has little more than viral proteins, the virus's genetic material, and maybe some of the host's membrane. It doesn't need much else; all the proteins it needs to reproduce further should be present in the next cell it infects.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Cancer cells use 'tiny tentacles' to suppress the immune system

(Nanowerk News) To grow and spread, cancer cells must evade the immune system. Investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and MIT used the power of nanotechnology to discover a new way that cancer can disarm its would-be cellular attackers by extending out nanoscale tentacles that can reach into an immune cell and pull out its powerpack. Slurping out the immune cell’s mitochondria powers up the cancer cell and depletes the immune cell.
CANCER
Nature.com

Long-term repair of porcine articular cartilage using cryopreservable, clinically compatible human embryonic stem cell-derived chondrocytes

Osteoarthritis (OA) impacts hundreds of millions of people worldwide, with those affected incurring significant physical and financial burdens. Injuries such as focal defects to the articular surface are a major contributing risk factor for the development of OA. Current cartilage repair strategies are moderately effective at reducing pain but often replace damaged tissue with biomechanically inferior fibrocartilage. Here we describe the development, transcriptomic ontogenetic characterization and quality assessment at the single cell level, as well as the scaled manufacturing of an allogeneic human pluripotent stem cell-derived articular chondrocyte formulation that exhibits long-term functional repair of porcine articular cartilage. These results define a new potential clinical paradigm for articular cartilage repair and mitigation of the associated risk of OA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hematopoiesis under telomere attrition at the single-cell resolution

The molecular mechanisms that drive hematopoietic stem cell functional decline under conditions of telomere shortening are not completely understood. In light of recent advances in single-cell technologies, we sought to redefine the transcriptional and epigenetic landscape of mouse and human hematopoietic stem cells under telomere attrition, as induced by pathogenic germline variants in telomerase complex genes. Here, we show that telomere attrition maintains hematopoietic stem cells under persistent metabolic activation and differentiation towards the megakaryocytic lineage through the cell-intrinsic upregulation of the innate immune signaling response, which directly compromises hematopoietic stem cells' self-renewal capabilities and eventually leads to their exhaustion. Mechanistically, we demonstrate that targeting members of the Ifi20x/IFI16 family of cytosolic DNA sensors using the oligodeoxynucleotide A151, which comprises four repeats of the TTAGGG motif of the telomeric DNA, overcomes interferon signaling activation in telomere-dysfunctional hematopoietic stem cells and these cells' skewed differentiation towards the megakaryocytic lineage. This study challenges the historical hypothesis that telomere attrition limits the proliferative potential of hematopoietic stem cells by inducing apoptosis, autophagy, or senescence, and suggests that targeting IFI16 signaling axis might prevent hematopoietic stem cell functional decline in conditions affecting telomere maintenance.
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Unique Proteins in Tumor Cells Can Be Used to Generate Personalized T Cells

Investigators have developed an immunotherapy that is a potential option for children with hard-to-treat brain cancer. Unique proteins in an individual’s tumor cells can be used to generate personalized T cells to target and kill tumors, according to the results of a pre-clinical study. “This treatment will offer a potential...
CANCER
Nature.com

Single cell imaging-based chromatin biomarkers for tumor progression

Tumour progression within the tissue microenvironment is accompanied by complex biomechanical alterations of the extracellular environment. While histopathology images provide robust biochemical markers for tumor progression in clinical settings, a quantitative single cell score using nuclear morphology and chromatin organization integrated with the long range mechanical coupling within the tumor microenvironment is missing. We propose that the spatial chromatin organization in individual nuclei characterises the cell state and their alterations during tumor progression. In this paper, we first built an image analysis pipeline and implemented it to classify nuclei from patient derived breast tissue biopsies of various cancer stages based on their nuclear and chromatin features. Replacing H&E with DNA binding dyes such as Hoescht stained tissue biopsies, we improved the classification accuracy. Using the nuclear morphology and chromatin organization features, we constructed a pseudo-time model to identify the chromatin state changes that occur during tumour progression. This enabled us to build a single-cell mechano-genomic score that characterises the cell state during tumor progression from a normal to a metastatic state. To gain further insights into the alterations in the local tissue microenvironments, we also used the nuclear orientations to identify spatial neighbourhoods that have been posited to drive tumor progression. Collectively, we demonstrate that image-based single cell chromatin and nuclear features are important single cell biomarkers for phenotypic mapping of tumor progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

A benchmark study of simulation methods for single-cell RNA sequencing data

Single-cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) data simulation is critical for evaluating computational methods for analysing scRNA-seq data especially when ground truth is experimentally unattainable. The reliability of evaluation depends on the ability of simulation methods to capture properties of experimental data. However, while many scRNA-seq data simulation methods have been proposed, a systematic evaluation of these methods is lacking. We develop a comprehensive evaluation framework, SimBench, including a kernel density estimation measure to benchmark 12 simulation methods through 35 scRNA-seq experimental datasets. We evaluate the simulation methods on a panel of data properties, ability to maintain biological signals, scalability and applicability. Our benchmark uncovers performance differences among the methods and highlights the varying difficulties in simulating data characteristics. Furthermore, we identify several limitations including maintaining heterogeneity of distribution. These results, together with the framework and datasets made publicly available as R packages, will guide simulation methods selection and their future development.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Single-cell analysis identifies dynamic gene expression networks that govern B cell development and transformation

Integration of external signals and B-lymphoid transcription factor activities organise B cell lineage commitment through alternating cycles of proliferation and differentiation, producing a diverse repertoire of mature B cells. We use single-cell transcriptomics/proteomics to identify differentially expressed gene networks across B cell development and correlate these networks with subtypes of B cell leukemia. Here we show unique transcriptional signatures that refine the pre-B cell expansion stages into pre-BCR-dependent and pre-BCR-independent proliferative phases. These changes correlate with reciprocal changes in expression of the transcription factor EBF1 and the RNA binding protein YBX3, that are defining features of the pre-BCR-dependent stage. Using pseudotime analysis, we further characterize the expression kinetics of different biological modalities across B cell development, including transcription factors, cytokines, chemokines, and their associated receptors. Our findings demonstrate the underlying heterogeneity of developing B cells and characterise developmental nodes linked to B cell transformation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spatial and temporal intratumour heterogeneity has potential consequences for single biopsy-based neuroblastoma treatment decisions

Intratumour heterogeneity is a major cause of treatment failure in cancer. We present in-depth analyses combining transcriptomic and genomic profiling with ultra-deep targeted sequencing of multiregional biopsies in 10 patients with neuroblastoma, a devastating childhood tumour. We observe high spatial and temporal heterogeneity in somatic mutations and somatic copy-number alterations which are reflected on the transcriptomic level. Mutations in some druggable target genes including ALK and FGFR1 are heterogeneous at diagnosis and/or relapse, raising the issue whether current target prioritization and molecular risk stratification procedures in single biopsies are sufficiently reliable for therapy decisions. The genetic heterogeneity in gene mutations and chromosome aberrations observed in deep analyses from patient courses suggest clonal evolution before treatment and under treatment pressure, and support early emergence of metastatic clones and ongoing chromosomal instability during disease evolution. We report continuous clonal evolution on mutational and copy number levels in neuroblastoma, and detail its implications for therapy selection, risk stratification and therapy resistance.
CANCER
Phys.org

Blocking protein interactions inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection of human cells

Viruses invade our cells and turn them into virus factories. Researchers at Uppsala University, together with a network of national and international collaborators, have identified the way SARS-CoV-2 takes control of our cells—and they have found a possible way to inhibit the ravages of the virus. "This could lead to...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High-throughput and high-dimensional single-cell analysis of antigen-specific CD8 T cells

Although critical to T cell function, antigen specificity is often omitted in high-throughput multiomics-based T cell profiling due to technical challenges. We describe a high-dimensional, tetramer-associated T cell antigen receptor (TCR) sequencing (TetTCR-SeqHD) method to simultaneously profile cognate antigen specificities, TCR sequences, targeted gene expression and surface-protein expression from tens of thousands of single cells. Using human polyclonal CD8+ T cells with known antigen specificity and TCR sequences, we demonstrate over 98% precision for detecting the correct antigen specificity. We also evaluate gene expression and phenotypic differences among antigen-specific CD8+ T cells and characterize phenotype signatures of influenza- and Epstein"“Barr virus-specific CD8+ T cells that are unique to their pathogen targets. Moreover, with the high-throughput capacity of profiling hundreds of antigens simultaneously, we apply TetTCR-SeqHD to identify antigens that preferentially enrich cognate CD8+ T cells in patients with type 1 diabetes compared to healthy controls and discover a TCR that cross-reacts with diabetes-related and microbiome antigens. TetTCR-SeqHD is a powerful approach for profiling T cell responses in humans and mice.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell transcriptome profiling reveals intratumoural heterogeneity and malignant progression in retinoblastoma

Retinoblastoma is a childhood retinal tumour that is the most common primary malignant intraocular tumour. However, it has been challenging to identify the cell types associated with genetic complexity. Here, we performed single-cell RNA sequencing on 14,739 cells from two retinoblastoma samples to delineate the heterogeneity and the underlying mechanism of retinoblastoma progression. Using a multiresolution network-based analysis, we identified two major cell types in human retinoblastoma. Cell trajectory analysis yielded a total of 5 cell states organized into two main branches, and the cell cycle-associated cone precursors were the cells of origin of retinoblastoma that were required for initiating the differentiation and malignancy process of retinoblastoma. Tumour cells differentiation reprogramming trajectory analysis revealed that cell-type components of multiple tumour-related pathways and predominantly expressed UBE2C were associated with an activation state in the malignant progression of the tumour, providing a potential novel "switch gene" marker during early critical stages in human retinoblastoma development. Thus, our findings improve our current understanding of the mechanism of retinoblastoma progression and are potentially valuable in providing novel prognostic markers for retinoblastoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

A cell-based multiplex immunoassay platform using fluorescent protein-barcoded reporter cell lines

Multiplex immunoassays with acellular antigens are well-established based on solid-phase platforms such as the LuminexÂ® technology. Cell barcoding by amine-reactive fluorescent dyes enables analogous cell-based multiplex assays, but requires multiple labeling reactions and quality checks prior to every assay. Here we describe generation of stable, fluorescent protein-barcoded reporter cell lines suitable for multiplex screening of antibody to membrane proteins. The utility of this cell-based system, with the potential of a 256-plex cell panel, is demonstrated by flow cytometry deconvolution of barcoded cell panels expressing influenza A hemagglutinin trimers, or native human CCR2 or CCR5 multi-span proteins and their epitope-defining mutants. This platform will prove useful for characterizing immunity and discovering antibodies to membrane-associated proteins.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Experimental Drugs That Eliminate Senescent Cells in Human Fat Alleviate Signs of Diabetes

UConn Health scientists have discovered that eliminating old, dysfunctional—senescent—cells in human fat can alleviate characteristic signs of diabetes. Their studies showed that using two experimental drugs, dasatinib and quercetin, as a treatment to target a particular population of senescent cells in immunodeficient mice carrying human fat implants almost completely eliminated the adverse effects of the fat tissue.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Use Nanoparticles To Kill Dangerous Bacteria That Hide Inside Human Cells

Researchers from the University of Southampton, working with colleagues at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), have developed a new technology based on nanoparticles to kill dangerous bacteria that hide inside human cells. Burkholderia is a genus of bacterium that causes a deadly disease called melioidosis. This disease kills...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: High-throughput and high-efficiency sample preparation for single-cell proteomics using a nested nanowell chip

In this article the author name Chia-Feng Tsai was incorrectly written as Chai-Feng Tsai. The grant number U01 HL148860 relating to NIH grants for Joshua N. Adkins and Geremy C. Clair was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Richland, WA, 99354,...
SCIENCE

