MLB blacks out players on its website

Three weeks after first dropping an allegation that LeBron James tried to get her fired from ESPN (on her own new podcast at The Athletic), Michelle Beadle has added some more details. She spoke to Ethan Sherwood Strauss for his Substack podcast, and said that this pressure from James (seen above in January 2021) came with a specific replacement in mind. In a New York Post writeup of these comments, Ryan Glasspiegel says “It is highly probable that Beadle was referring to Rachel Nichols”; there’s some logic to that, but Beadle does not specifically spell out who she means, so the Nichols connection is an inference rather than proven fact. Here are some of Beadle’s comments on Strauss’ podcast, via Glasspiegel’s transcription:

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO