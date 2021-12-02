Bare enters 25th year as Comets’ Coach

Year 24 brought a pretty good year for the Velma-Alma Comets and Coach Kenny Bare will look for that same success in year 25 as the Comets’ head coach.

The 2020-2021 season saw Velma-Alma make it past the first round under Bare’s tenure and into the Class A Semi-Finals before ending the year against the State Runner-Up.

Coming into the year, the Comets were supposed to begin the season at home against Ringling, however their team is still in the football playoffs and will now get an extra week of preparation.

This will help Bare’s team as he is getting several players from the successful Velma-Alma football team who made it to the Class B round of 16 and a record of 11-1 on the year.

The Comets will have to replace three senior starters and several senior players and for Bare, having the extra week will help as they prepare for the season.

“I only had five guys out that didn’t play football so there wasn’t a whole lot we could do except for shooting, lifting and some running,” Bare said. “We got beat out the Friday before Thanksgiving break and I did meet with them on Monday and Tuesday with very light practice with the team — mainly just wanted them to shoot a little bit and give them a little break after football season. It is kind of a good deal that Ringling won in football because it gives us a full week this week to prepare and I think when we play at Tuesday night at Wayne and then we have the Comet Classic that weekend with three games …it will be helpful that this is my 25th year at Velma and the guys have played for me before and they know what to expect.”

Bare expects after this week’s practices, they will be ready to knock off the dust and open the 2021-2022 season on the road and by hosting the tournament.

While losing three senior starters who were leaders and high scorers, Bare knows it will be tough work, however he believes the returners are ready to keep momentum high.

“We will have to work hard to replace that — Tyler Stewart, our big man in the middle, is back and I’m expecting him to have a good season. He ended up being a really good player for us last season,” Bare said. “Tristan Wainscott is another senior who will be in his fourth year as a starter and he is tremendous athlete, competitor and leader. You love having those kind of kids around your team.”

Jackson Henson is another senior Bare will rely on to step up. Then there’s Crue Garrett, who came on at the end of the season and will be a junior. Bare gave him high praises.

Logan Oliver is another senior who will vie for some playing time. Bare also said he got a transfer student from Fox in Cameron Wiggins who will play some minutes as well for the Comets.

Langsten Walker, who was a freshman last year, will provide some outside shooting and Stetson Page, a junior, will serve as another big man for the Comets in the coming year.

The Comets unfortunately will be without three players who Bare was counting on in Joseph Davis, Lane Jones and Mikey Griffith.

However, the Comets have a change at the assistant coach position as class of 2016 Velma-Alma Graduate Jake McGuire, who started in the post position for four years.

“He was a starter who made the State Tournament and the kids like Jake and respect him and I think it will be a great asset to our team,” Bare said. “He can be working with the post players and that is a great thing to have.”

In his 24 previous seasons, Bare made the state tournament several times and the expectation is there to make it again and keep the tradition alive for the Comets.

“We expect to be fighting for a chance to go to the State Tournament and that is just the way things are out here in Velma,” Bare said. “These kids and people have worked hard to get it to that place and I don’t think this team is going to be any different. We might be a little slower coming out of the gate this season with all the new faces, but I really think about the last couple of weeks of the season we should hit our stride. We will be a tough out and I don’t think anyone will be begging to be in the same area or districts with us.”

Tip-off will take place at 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at Wayne High School with the first home game now the Comet Classic, which begins Dec. 9 at Velma-Alma High School.

Pairings for the Comet Classic won’t release until the coaches meeting on Dec. 6. Once that information is available, It will publish in The Duncan Banner.