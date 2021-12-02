ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dead By Daylight Launches On Epic Games And You Can Grab It For Free

By QuintLyn Bowers
mmobomb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWow, it’s been a while since I’ve done an Epic Games freebie post – ever since we switched from just F2P to all multiplayer. That would be because not all EGS freebies are multiplayer, so you get what you get, but this week, we seem to have scored as Behavior Interactive's...

IN THIS ARTICLE
