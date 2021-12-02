ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Home for the Holidays to benefit ALPS Adult Day Services

By Amy Lynn
wjhl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJHL) Lori Brown Fundraising Director and Linda Kelley, Board...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Benefits of doing service with your children

The holidays are the season of giving and for this week’s Parenting Moment, Sarah Clark, @thedaintypear on Instagram, stopped by GTU to tell us about the benefits of doing service with your children. This time of the year is the perfect time to get involved in service and volunteering and...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alps#Charity#Alps Adult Day Services#Wjhl
thevalleyledger.com

Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley and BSI Corporate Benefits to host “Home for the Holidays” Gingerbread House Challenge

[Lehigh Valley, PA] November 30, 2021 – Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley and BSI Corporate Benefits have teamed up to host a “Home for the Holidays” Gingerbread House Challenge. The competition, launching Wednesday, December 1, 2021, aims to raise funds to support Habitat for Humanity’s mission to build...
BETHLEHEM, PA
cbs4indy.com

Local agency works to find more foster homes ahead of holiday season; Dozens of kids still needing services

INDIANAPOLIS — Around the holiday season, it’s not unusual to see an increase in the amount of kids needing foster homes. “From this holiday weekend (Thanksgiving), we got, let’s say, 40 calls,” said Chance Osborne, licensing coordinator at National Youth Advocate Program, “So 40 calls could mean 40 children, or that could mean 40 sibling groups, so that could be 80 kids.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Journal & Sunday Journal

DAR National Day of Service

The Shenandoah Valley Chapter chose, Oct. 7, as their DAR National Day of Service. To honor the first settler in what is now West Virginia, the members met at the Morgan Morgan Monument that is located on the east side of Rt. 11 and on the north side of the Mill Creek bridge! Regent, Margie Ways, washed and scrubbed the bronze plaque and the stains on the monument!
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
wjhl.com

Niswonger Children's Hospital holds annual benefit raffle

Niswonger Children's Hospital holds annual benefit raffle. ETSU tabs former assistant David Lilly new men's soccer coach. Erwin holds tree lighting event in preparation for Christmas. Tim Flannagan, 'The Video Guy', passes away. landfill benzene. Northeast Tenn. sees a surge in COVID-19 booster shot uptake. ETSU Football: A Championship Season...
CHARITIES
wjhl.com

Celebrate Life plans Community Birthday Party

(WJHL) Doris Kaifa and Tom Terry with Celebrate Life tell us about an upcoming birthday party at the Carver Recreation Center in Johnson City to celebrate those with birthdays over the past three months. For more information www.celebratelifeyuan.com.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
mckinneyonline.com

The Benefits of Using a Professional Pet Care Service

In 2021, pet parents are expected to spend $109.6 BILLION, yes, BILLION, dollars on their pets. A large portion of this will go towards caring for pets while humans are traveling or working from an office. There are several pet care choices: professional pet care, care provided by a hobbyist...
PETS
wjhl.com

Holiday fun at the Mall at Johnson City

(WJHL) Sheila Reed with the Mall at Johnson City tells us about the Christmas Tree lighting and other events coming up Saturday, December 4th. For more information visit www.mallatjohnsoncity.com.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wwnytv.com

United Helpers plans to convert adult home into apartments

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - United Helpers plans to build a riverfront development and convert a former Ogdensburg adult home into apartments. Land is being cleared now just off State Route 37 for a mixed-use development at the former Pythian Beach. The development would cover 27 acres, including 1,600 feet of riverfront on the St. Lawrence River.
OGDENSBURG, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy