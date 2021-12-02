Home for the Holidays to benefit ALPS Adult Day Services

The holidays are the season of giving and for this week’s Parenting Moment, Sarah Clark, @thedaintypear on Instagram, stopped by GTU to tell us about the benefits of doing service with your children. This time of the year is the perfect time to get involved in service and volunteering and...
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – You can add a local pet to your guest list this Thanksgiving. Augusta Animal Services is asking you to bring a shelter pet home until next Sunday or Monday – unless you want to adopt them outright. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 1pm to 4pm, you can pick up a pet at […]
The Jack Daniel Distillery and the Armed Services YMCA recently announced that more than 1,700 junior-enlisted service members and families will be headed home for the holidays to see loved ones through their “Operation Ride Home” program. This year marks a significant milestone in the program’s history, with the largest...
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — After a long battle with Covid-19 that hospitalized an Adams County woman for almost a year – she has finally returned home to be with her loved ones. More than a hundred neighbors, friends and family members were in Hanover Township to celebrate Julie Brown coming home from the hospital.
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Services ‘Home for the Holidays’ drive is helping to find fur-ever homes for some of its residents starting Saturday. Though MCAS is closed to the public Friday, both locations will reopen on Saturday at 10 a.m. There are many ways you can help out:
[Lehigh Valley, PA] November 30, 2021 – Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley and BSI Corporate Benefits have teamed up to host a “Home for the Holidays” Gingerbread House Challenge. The competition, launching Wednesday, December 1, 2021, aims to raise funds to support Habitat for Humanity’s mission to build...
INDIANAPOLIS — Around the holiday season, it’s not unusual to see an increase in the amount of kids needing foster homes. “From this holiday weekend (Thanksgiving), we got, let’s say, 40 calls,” said Chance Osborne, licensing coordinator at National Youth Advocate Program, “So 40 calls could mean 40 children, or that could mean 40 sibling groups, so that could be 80 kids.”
MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD) Dentistry’s Healthy Smiles Day was held on Nov. 24. The event intends to provide oral health care to adults who don’t have insurance. Appointments were taken between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. MCHD Dentistry saw around 30 patients today for check ups, cleanings, X-rays, fillings, and other […]
The Shenandoah Valley Chapter chose, Oct. 7, as their DAR National Day of Service. To honor the first settler in what is now West Virginia, the members met at the Morgan Morgan Monument that is located on the east side of Rt. 11 and on the north side of the Mill Creek bridge! Regent, Margie Ways, washed and scrubbed the bronze plaque and the stains on the monument!
Niswonger Children's Hospital holds annual benefit raffle. ETSU tabs former assistant David Lilly new men's soccer coach. Erwin holds tree lighting event in preparation for Christmas. Tim Flannagan, 'The Video Guy', passes away. landfill benzene. Northeast Tenn. sees a surge in COVID-19 booster shot uptake. ETSU Football: A Championship Season...
Thanksgiving Day is Nov. 25 this year and is a time-honored American tradition. The menu is traditional, too, but sometimes it’s fun to think — and eat — outside the box. Your choices for something different include arranging for the meal to be prepared in advance, trying something new and different like ham or pork, or dining out.
Putting up Christmas lights can be one of the most tedious and dangerous jobs during the holiday season. However, Walmart is hoping to help out by offering installation services available to order online.
(WJHL) Doris Kaifa and Tom Terry with Celebrate Life tell us about an upcoming birthday party at the Carver Recreation Center in Johnson City to celebrate those with birthdays over the past three months. For more information www.celebratelifeyuan.com.
In 2021, pet parents are expected to spend $109.6 BILLION, yes, BILLION, dollars on their pets. A large portion of this will go towards caring for pets while humans are traveling or working from an office. There are several pet care choices: professional pet care, care provided by a hobbyist...
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - United Helpers plans to build a riverfront development and convert a former Ogdensburg adult home into apartments. Land is being cleared now just off State Route 37 for a mixed-use development at the former Pythian Beach. The development would cover 27 acres, including 1,600 feet of riverfront on the St. Lawrence River.
Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Happy Monday and welcome to another holiday season live chat. I can’t wait to hear what’s going on with everyone. Let’s get started. Q. The ultimate First World problem: My...
Comments / 0