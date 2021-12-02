ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Lil Nas X Singlehandedly Revived the Event Video

By Mike Wass
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8UOr_0dCLxlCt00

A musical trailblazer with a sixth sense of marketing and memes, Lil Nas X helped create the soundtrack of 2021 with the ubiquitous “ Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.” When it comes to courting virality, the internet-savvy hitmaker is peerless — particularly in the visual medium. By gleefully pushing buttons in the name of social change and self-expression, the 22-year-old has almost single-handedly revived the event video. His ability to harness and build on the resulting publicity makes him Variety’s Innovator of the Year.

“Montero” will be forever linked with its groundbreaking visual, which finds Nas sliding into hell on a stripper pole and proceeding to give Satan a lap dance. Setting the stage for the song with an eye-popping, envelope-pushing video was Nas’ intention from the jump. “For me to feel 100% confident in a song, I have to know exactly how I’m going to promote it,” Nas says. “I’m focused on the smallest of things.”

The meticulousness of the script-flipping video, which amassed hundreds of millions of views on You- Tube, galvanized social media and crossed over to mainstream news outlets. Nas was accused of “psychotic wickedness” by religious leaders, became a talking point on Fox News and infuriated Nike with his custom-made “Satan” shoes.

The video sparked the kind of uproar not seen since the 1980s, when Madonna made out with Jesus in “Like a Prayer,” but instead of deflecting or running from the controversy, Nas wholeheartedly embraced it — stoking the flames by starting a #PoleDanceToHell challenge on TikTok (he offered a $10,000 incentive) and steadily unveiling post-drop content including a mock apology video and a series of meme-referencing troll posts.

“Montero” resonated with a demographic hungry for unapologetic queer representation in pop culture. “A lot of people said that it helped them,” Nas says. There were, however, real-life consequences to his fearlessness. “There was literally someone who chased my car a few days after that video came out, yelling, ‘Fuck you!’ or something,” he told Variety in August. “And that’s when I actually started getting security.”

Unnerved but resolute, the Grammy winner artfully teased “Industry Baby,” his chart-topping collaboration with Jack Harlow, by releasing a mock trial skewering the Nike controversy. And while lightning rarely strikes twice, the “Industry Baby” video, directed by Christian Breslauer, made headlines thanks to a choreographed jailhouse shower scene involving a dance troupe of nude men. Social media took the bait, and the buzz was on.

Determined to extend the chatter, Nas got creative. He quickly uploaded an “Uncensored” version, which hilariously starts buffering at the shower scene, and followed it up with “Industry Baby Without Music,” which has garnered 19 million views. When it came time to release his album, the genre-blurring artist conjured his own TV show — complete with a pregnancy subplot.

“I’m always trying to give people a show while also pointing out the flaws within society,” Nas say of his daring visuals. That’s certainly true of his latest single, “That’s What I Want,” which boasts a telenovela-worthy narrative about the hitmaker falling in love with a closeted football player. For the rollout, Nas has upped the ante again by film- ing a fictionalized episode of “The Maury Show” (starring TV host Maury Povich) — the theme is “Leave Your Wife for Me Today … That’s What I Want!” — in which he confronts his married lover.

It’s another example of the promotional savvy that Nas has exhibited ever since he came on the scene with 2019’s “Old Town Road.” “I’m the product of the internet, so now that I’m here, I can use all these tools to my advantage,” he says. “I feel like I’m in control of my career. I’m not bowing down to what someone on my team says. I can’t be successful without being creatively free.”

Related
Variety

How to Watch Variety’s Hitmakers Event Featuring BTS, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and More

Variety‘s annual Hitmakers event, presented by Peacock and comedy series “Girls5eva,” takes place Dec. 4, returning to an in-person red carpet and invite-only brunch after last year’s virtual event. A red carpet pre-show hosted by Variety‘s Marc Malkin, Angelique Jackson, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Clayton Davis begins at 11:30 a.m. PT, with the awards ceremony following at 1 p.m. PT. Hitmakers will stream live on Amazon Music’s Twitch Page. The event, tied to Variety‘s Dec. 2 Hitmakers issue, honors the writers, producers, publishers, managers and executives who helped make — and break — the 25 most consumed songs of the year. Among the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Chloe Bailey Honors Lil Nas X With Variety Hitmakers’ Innovator Award: ‘He Delivers Creatively Like No Other’

Lil Nas X was honored with Variety’s Innovator award at this year’s Hitmakers event on Saturday. Singer Chloe Bailey presented the award after introducing the artist behind “Industry Baby” and “Montero.” “There could not be a more appropriate honor for Lil Nas X. He has embodied the spirit of courage while also representing the culture authentically and beautifully. Maybe once in a generation an artist comes along and literally changes the world for the better,” Bailey said. “By being exactly who he is and commanding attention, by creating a universe that is both undeniable and exceptionally entertaining, he’s kicked in the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Saweetie and BTS Sound the Bell at L.A.’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Normally, it’d be a bad sign when patrons start walking out just two songs into a four-hour concert. But things are a little different when it’s BTS charged with opening the show, as the K-pop group was at the Jingle Ball at L.A.’s Forum Friday night. After BTS hit the stage right on the dot and performed two numbers — three, if you include an arena-sized rendition of “Happy Birthday to You,” as a cake arrived for Jin — small handfuls of satisfied ARMY members hit the exits, having already gotten what they came for. The 99% that stayed did not...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Lil Nas X Shares that Drake and Nicki Minaj Denied ‘Montero’ Album Feature

Say what you want, Montero Hill, better known by his stage name, Lil Nas X is proving himself in the industry each day. From the marketing to his debut album that succeeded over 147 million streams, Lil Nas X proves that he is here to stay, despite critics who believe there is no room for an openly gay artist in the industry.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Lil Nas X is one of GQ's Men of the Year

Queer icon Lil Nas X is adding yet another milestone to his impressive résumé: GQ cover model. The Grammy-winning “Old Town Road” singer will grace one of the magazine’s three Men of the Year covers, with “Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo appearing on the others. GQ unveiled all three covers Monday.
MUSIC
NYLON

Lil Nas X Drops His Best Troll Yet: A Messy ‘Maury’ Episode

No one is doing it like Lil Nas X. As a master internet troll and true visionary, he has yet to miss even once when it comes to playing the music industry game. His promotion for his record Montero put his parody chops and love of tangled tabloid culture on full display; he’s had a People-inspired pregnancy photoshoot and a fake daytime talk show, but his greatest work yet might be his fictionalized Maury episode.
MUSIC
leoweekly.com

Jack Harlow Nominated For Grammy For Song With Lil Nas X

For the second year in a row, Louisville native Jack Harlow has been nominated for a Grammy, this time for his guest spot on Lil Nas X’s song “Industry Baby.”. The song — which also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — is nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance, which is for “a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKRG

Ed Sheeran, BTS, Lil Nas X And More Headline This Years iHeatRadio’s Jingle Ball 2021 On The Gulf Coast CW!

IHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 airs Wednesday, December 15 7pm on The Gulf Coast CW! This year’s 90-minute holiday music event celebrates the season with performances by Ed Sheeran, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie and more. So make sure you check out iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2021 for the livest holiday celebration of the year only on The Gulf Coast CW, where we’re ALWAYS entertaining!
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Lil Nas X's Reaction To His Grammy Nominations Was So Freakin' Hype

Lil Nas X is headed to the Grammys! The singer’s debut studio album Montero was released in September 2021, and it got the recognition it deserved when the 2022 Grammy nominees were announced on Nov. 23. Not only are fans so proud of Lil Nas X, but he’s so proud of himself. His reactions to his nominations were so, so hype.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Win or lose, Lil Nas X is 'thankful for the journey' after 5 more Grammy nominations

Lil Nas X is “thankful,” Saweetie is “speechless” and Jon Batiste is “grateful” after receiving multiple Grammy nominations on Tuesday. A number of newly minted Grammy nominees took to social media to celebrate their achievements and congratulate their competition. Leading the field is jazz musician Batiste, who is up for 11 awards, including record and album of the year.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Cordae Admits Upcoming Nas Collaboration Made Him Uphold A Lyrical ‘Standard’

For rappers who love to dabble in rhyme schemes and double-entendres, having the opportunity to spit alongside Nas is a viable career achievement. J. Cole infamously rapped how he “let Nas down” on his 2013 album Born Sinner following the ill-reception to his debut project. He later got his Illmatic idol on the song’s remix after recalibrating his focus.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Lil Nas X Scores 5 Nominations For 2022 Grammys: 'Truly Thankful'

Lil Nas X racked up quite a few 2022 Grammy Award nominations on Tuesday. The Atlanta native’s album “Montero” and his breakout single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” scored nods in three of the “Big Four” categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. He was nominated in the fourth category, Best New Artist, at the 2020 Grammys.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Lil Nas X Is The Most Nominated LGBTQ+ Artist For Upcoming Grammys

He won three Grammys 2020. 3x Grammy winner Lil Nas X may scoop up a few more Grammys at the 2022 Awards. Following a successful roll out and release of his debut album ‘Montero,’ he’s up for five awards. This makes him the most-awarded, openly gay artist at the upcoming award.
MUSIC
justjaredjr.com

Chloe Bailey, Normani, & More Stars Made a Funny TikTok with Lil Nas X at the Variety Event!

Chloe Bailey and Normani are two of the many celebs who joined Lil Nas X for a fun TikTok video while attending a star-studded event today!. The ladies helped the 22-year-old entertainer create a hilarious “Bing Bong” video while at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch on Saturday afternoon (December 4) at City Market Social House in Los Angeles.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NPR

Lil Nas X on 'MONTERO,' NPR Music's song of the year

In honor of Lil Nas X's latest milestone — his track "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" tops NPR Music's list of 2021's best songs — we got the singer, rapper, social-media sensation and fashion icon on the phone for a lively interview. Lil Nas X has had a remarkable...
BEAUTY & FASHION
