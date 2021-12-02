Radical Eco-Activist Sci-Fi Series ‘Fahrenheit’ Boarded by Orange Studio, OCS

Orange Studio and pay TV group have boarded “Fahrenheit,” an international sci-fi series produced by Noor Sadar ’s Mediawan -owned White Lion Films.

“Fahrenheit” was created by Guillaume Lemans, whose credits include “Anything For Her” and “Point Blank,” as well as Magali Rossitto and Mathieu Delozier. Orange Studio is a co-producer and will handle international sales with Mediawan Rights.

The eight-part series, which blends action and suspense, is set in the near future and follows small groups of hard-line eco-activists who carry out multiple destructive actions, attacks and targeted murders. These are mostly idealistic young people who believe the world is being threatened by ultra-capitalism. Mateo, a young and impetuous CIA recruit, is sent to Los Diablos, in Latin America, to infiltrate one of these activist groups, the Mandrills, and track down its leader, Adam, a charismatic yet dangerous man.

Lemans will be showrunner of the original series that will shoot in English and Spanish.

“I am delighted that the historical partners of White Lion Films, Orange Studio and OCS, once again trust us and commit to this ambitious project, a unique sci-fi TV series that has never been seen before in France, with high international potential,” said Sadar, founder and producer at White Lion Films.

Orange Studio CEO Kristina Zimmermann said: “’Fahrenheit’ marks a new partnership with Noor Sadar, a renowned and talented producer familiar with the Orange Group.”

The series will air on OCS, the pay TV group owned by French telco group Orange. Guillaume Jouhet, OCS’s managing director, said: “Fahrenheit perfectly fits with the DNA of our channels, and will surely be a game changer in our original programming.”

White Lions Films is part of Mediawan Studio France, which is the French TV division of Mediawan and is headed by Thomas Anargyros. Sadar also runs Black Swan Tales, a film banner specialized in English-language genre films.