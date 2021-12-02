Ohio College Ranks On List Of NCAA Football Fans That Complain The Most
It’s no secret that Ohioans are passionate sports fans ... But how often do the Buckeye State’s NCAA fans complain?
Bookies.com wondered the same thing. The “ go-to source for online sports betting ” studied which fans complain the most, surveying 2,000 college football fans to ask their opinions on the Power Five conferences. Here’s how they figured everything out:
“In October 2021, we surveyed 2,000 college football fans from around the country to ask them about their opinions on NCAA football fan bases and the Power Five conferences; 50% of respondents were male and 50% were female. The average age of respondents was 30.”
Fans of The Ohio State University rank as the top complainers of the Big Ten conference. The report from Bookies.com shows:
- The Ohio State University
- Michigan
- Penn State
- Michigan State
- Iowa
These are the Top 10 college complainers, and what they complain about most:
- Alabama, complain about referees
- The Ohio State University, complain about referees
- Michigan, using “victim mentality”
- Florida, yell/heckle during games too much
- Notre Dame, using “victim mentality”
- Texas A&M, complain about referees
- Florida State, complain about referees
- LSU, complain about referees
- Duke, complain about referees
- Tennessee, complain about referees
See the rest of the top complainers here .
