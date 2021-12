Since the PlayStation 5's launch last year, owners have been clamoring for the ability to swap the system's faceplates. Unofficial options can be purchased online, but it looks like Sony might be releasing its own faceplates and skins sometime in the near future. That possibility has been pointed at thanks to a new patent from the company, filed through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. It's worth noting that Sony has filed patents for plenty of products that never came to fruition, but it seems like a safe bet that we'll be seeing officially-licensed faceplates released for the PS5 sometime in the near future.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO