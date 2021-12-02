ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Durhams to support Santa's Helpers and Salvation Army

thecomanchechief.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us in the spirit of the Christmas season on this Saturday, December 11 from 9 am to 4 pm when Durham Pecan Retail Store will donate 100%...

www.thecomanchechief.com

987thebull.com

You can be one of Santa’s helpers

The holidays are here and how would you like to help make Christmas wishes come true? You can and its easy and its gives yu a sense of Pride. The USPS Operation Santa is here to help and you can be one of Santa’s helpers. Here’s how it works. Families...
SOCIETY
VC Star | Ventura County Star

Bellringer: Salvation Army's food pantry a 'lifesaver' for Ventura family

Ruben Reyes served his country in the military. Once he was discharged, he worked in the same job for 20 years. It came as a shock when he was laid off due to the pandemic. He applied for unemployment benefits to feed his family of six but was denied. Unfortunately, he discovered that someone had stolen his identity, and the thief was using his Social Security number and getting his benefits.
VENTURA, CA
siouxlandnews.com

Salvation Army, Riddle's Jewelry team up for "Ring for Bling" raffle

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Salvation Army is once again teaming up with a local jeweler to incentivize people signing up to ring bells for the red kettle campaign. Riddle's Jewelry is offering 11 pieces of jewelry in a raffle, including a diamond tennis bracelet, diamond earrings, pendants, and rings and people can earn entries by signing up for extra bell-ringing shifts.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kgncnewsnow.com

The Salvation Army’s Angel Trees Are Available

The holiday season continues to draw closer, and there is plenty of time to help those in need this holidays season. The Salvation Army is once again hosting their Angel Tree Donations and helping put a smile on someone’s face who would otherwise not get anything. Inside Westgate Mall, and...
ADVOCACY
WAAY-TV

Salvation Army's Match Day taking place Friday

One of the longest-running charity events is nearing closer. The Salvation Army in the Shoals will be hosting Match Day this Friday. "Match Day is gonna be Black Friday. We have a donor that is going to match every dollar that we raise at the kettles here in the Shoals," said Capt. Richard Watts, corps officer for Salvation Army of the Shoals.
ADVOCACY
calais.news

CDRC Contributes to Santa’s Helpers Program

The Calais Lions Club’s Santa’s Helpers Program was recently gifted with a $250 donation from Calais Downtown Revitalization Coalition (CDRC). The Santa’s Helpers program is the longest running Christmas assistance program in the county, and this year marks its 50th year of helping local families in need have a happier Christmas.
CALAIS, ME
krcrtv.com

Do you hear that? It's bell ringing season at the Salvation Army

REDDING, Calif. — It's that time of year again at the Salvation Army in Redding to lend a helping hand and ring the bell to help families in need. Officials at the Salvation Army said they are inviting everyone to come ring the bell, rain or shine, for a good cause.
REDDING, CA
Knox Pages

Salvation Army's toy shop moves to Cooper Progress Park this year

MOUNT VERNON — The Salvation Army's annual toy shop finds a new home this year as it moves to Cooper Progress Park. “It's a wonderful blessing to the Army and to the families that the land bank is able to donate the space to the community," said Capt. Christine Moretz of The Salvation Army.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
therapidian.org

How You Can Help With The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign!

National Honor Students Ella & Abby Satterthwaite from Forest Hills Eastern High School ring bells at Hobby Lobby /A/Capt. Mika Roinila. The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGo.
KENT COUNTY, MI
thezebra.org

Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Now Available as Christmas Ornament

ALEXANDRIA, VA – The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle is a symbol of giving during the holiday season. And it is now available as a Christmas ornament. Offered by The Salvation Army’s National Capital Area Command, the ornament has been crafted in the U.S. with a 24k gold-plating on brass. It measures 3.25″ tall and 1.5″ wide.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
KOCO

Everyone was welcome at Salvation Army's Thanksgiving meal

OKLAHOMA CITY — Those without a place to go were welcome at the Salvation Army in Oklahoma City. The organization handed out meals to both live-in guests and those without roofs over their heads. The Salvation Army in Oklahoma City fed their 109 clients inside and those experiencing outside, keeping...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

