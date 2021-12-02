Durhams to support Santa's Helpers and Salvation Army

Ruben Reyes served his country in the military. Once he was discharged, he worked in the same job for 20 years. It came as a shock when he was laid off due to the pandemic. He applied for unemployment benefits to feed his family of six but was denied. Unfortunately, he discovered that someone had stolen his identity, and the thief was using his Social Security number and getting his benefits.

