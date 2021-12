LEWISTON - At approximately 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, Lewiston Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of Main Street. The Lewiston Police Department says two male suspects were observed on a Ring doorbell camera removing luggage, bags, and golf clubs from an apartment complex. Two female neighbors attempted to stop one of the suspects from fleeing. The suspect began strangling one of the females. The second female came to her aid and began striking the suspect several times in the head.

