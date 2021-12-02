Film Review: There Is No Evil

Look here for more movies starting with R and here you can find 2012 movies to watch on your favorite streaming service. Reel Evil (2012) revolves around a young team of struggling filmmakers hired to shoot a documentary in an abandoned asylum. Kennedy (Jessica Morris - Role Models (2008), One Life to Live (1968), bl**dy m**der (2000), In Search of America, Inshallah (2014)), Cory and James decide to meet and tell a producer about their idea for a documentary. I was rolling my eyes when I heard the words "abandoned insane asylum" because the concept has been seen soo many times, and there can be nothing good coming from found footage film of that sort. They met a character with facial warts and a former asylum resident - creepy, well, not really. They finally met the director and cast members, who gave them strange vibes leading the crew to make their documentary and not what they were paid to do. Cory (Kaiwi Lyman - Suite 101 (2016), Pearl (2012), Red Fish Blue Fish (2016)), Kennedy, and James wander further into the asylum. James (Jeffrey Adler - Simple Being (2014), Babysitter’s Black Book (2015), Stepping Out (2013)) and his crew began experiencing strange things as they went deeper and deeper into the asylum. The group started to think that maybe the bizarre happenings were not real and might be a prank.

MOVIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO