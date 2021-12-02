ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Film Review: There Is No Evil

By CineVue UK
Cine Vue
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinner of the Golden Bear at last year’s Berlin Film Festival and banned in its home country of Iran, Mohammed Rasoulof’s eighth film as director intensely scrutinises Iran’s use of the death penalty through the lens of four separate episodes. There Is No Evil is a vital document of the all-pervasive...

cine-vue.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

‘The Strings’ review: Intimate horror film is chilling

The Strings gets off to a start that is effective and confusing at the same time. A man stands silently on a beach filled with tree trunks that seemed to have been set up in a purposeful manner. As the music continues to get louder, the man walks out into the ocean. It is all very atmospheric, but how does it fit in with the story of a young musician looking to write new material? Catherine (Teagan Johnston) has traveled out to a remote cabin after breaking up her band. As she begins her new career path, she strikes up a new romance while mysterious occurrences have her questioning her grasp on reality.
MOVIES
New York Post

‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ review: Film shockingly does not suck

After six critically derided “Resident Evil” movies over 14 years, a return trip to Raccoon City wouldn’t be my first pick for a holiday. Yet the reboot of the video-game franchise, called “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” has been given the gift of extremely low expectations. It’s the first watchable entry in the series. For once, you don’t envy the lucky people who get killed by zombies.
VIDEO GAMES
prrecordgazette.com

Film review: Benedetta is based on the true story of a 17th-century lesbian nun

It can be instructive to note how our language sometimes uses the same word for different purposes. Take “ecstasy,” which can be applied to both religious experiences and sexual ones. Ditto “rapture.”. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Then there’s...
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

Review: The Beginning of a Friendship in Marvel’s ‘Star Wars: The High Republic – Trail of Shadows’ #2

Trail of Shadows was promoted by writer Daniel José Older as being a noir mystery homage with the classic odd couple as the protagonists. While the first issue was heavy on the exposition and set-up, with our main characters not even meeting, this issue wastes no time in speeding up the pairing and delivering on its crime noir promises in delightful fashion.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Werner Herzog
Person
Ken Loach
Person
Michael Haneke
hellhorror.com

Reel Evil (2012) Movie Review

Look here for more movies starting with R and here you can find 2012 movies to watch on your favorite streaming service. Reel Evil (2012) revolves around a young team of struggling filmmakers hired to shoot a documentary in an abandoned asylum. Kennedy (Jessica Morris - Role Models (2008), One Life to Live (1968), bl**dy m**der (2000), In Search of America, Inshallah (2014)), Cory and James decide to meet and tell a producer about their idea for a documentary. I was rolling my eyes when I heard the words "abandoned insane asylum" because the concept has been seen soo many times, and there can be nothing good coming from found footage film of that sort. They met a character with facial warts and a former asylum resident - creepy, well, not really. They finally met the director and cast members, who gave them strange vibes leading the crew to make their documentary and not what they were paid to do. Cory (Kaiwi Lyman - Suite 101 (2016), Pearl (2012), Red Fish Blue Fish (2016)), Kennedy, and James wander further into the asylum. James (Jeffrey Adler - Simple Being (2014), Babysitter’s Black Book (2015), Stepping Out (2013)) and his crew began experiencing strange things as they went deeper and deeper into the asylum. The group started to think that maybe the bizarre happenings were not real and might be a prank.
MOVIES
assignmentx.com

Movie Review: ENCOUNTER

Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, Lucian-River Chauhan, Aditya Geddada, Rory Cochrane, Shane McRae, Janina Gavankar, Misha Collins, Keith Szarabajka. ENCOUNTER is a movie that’s hard to discuss in specifics without spoiling most of it. At the start, an ominous comet streaks through sky. It touches down in a North American forest,...
MOVIES
First Showing

New US Trailer for Horror 'Achoura' About a Scary Moroccan Legend

"He feeds on children." Dark Star Pictures has released an official US trailer for a French-Moroccan horror film titled Achoura, finally getting a release in the US this December after originally premiering in 2018. Following raves at Cinepocalypse, the Brussels Fantastic Film Festival, Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival, and other fests, the US gets to now witness the terrifying tale of a Moroccan legend. Four childhood friends are reunited when one of them surfaces after twenty years, forcing them to deal with a creature straight out of a spine-chilling Moroccan legend. They will have to confront the terrifying events of their youth and fight a monstrous creature from folk lore. "It is sociologically proven that fantasy and horror cinema has always enjoyed a renewed interest from audiences and critics in times of social and economic turmoil," the director explains. Achoura stars Sofiia Manousha, Younes Bouab, Omar Lotfi, Iván González, Moussa Maaskri, & Mohamed Choubi. It's always cool to see the supernatural forces that haunt other cultures.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#There Is No Evil
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock in Netflix’s ‘The Unforgivable’: Film Review

A strong cast and tightly focused direction make The Unforgivable an engrossing enough redemption drama, though this Americanized feature adaptation of British TV writer Sally Wainwright’s 2009 miniseries, Unforgiven, doesn’t always benefit from its condensed plotting. A deglammed Sandra Bullock headlines as Ruth Slater, an ex-con attempting to find a quiet place in the free world, who wants only to reconnect with her younger sister after serving 20 years for a violent crime. Following her Berlinale prize winner System Crasher, German director Nora Fingscheidt makes a respectable English-language debut with this somber look at the ripple effects of trauma. Bullock’s star...
MOVIES
48hills.org

Screen Grabs: You need a bizarre film moment like Another Hole in the Head

Billed as “The Last Film Festival of 2021!,” Another Hole in the Head provides an apt such finale for another bizarre year, offering as it does a range of genre films in which fiction can still be stranger than truth—something that seems reassuring these days. Running Wed/1 through December 15, its 30+ features and 200+ shorts will feature a mix of in-person screenings at New People Cinema in Japantown, live Zoom shows, and on-demand streaming via Eventive. (Masks and proof of vaccination are required for the New People programs.)
MOVIES
theartsdesk.com

Final Account review - documentary confronting the last survivors of the Nazi era

Bearing witness: Margarete Schwarz recalling her years as a nanny for an SS family — Holland, whose maternal grandparents died in the Holocaust, is intent on showing us ordinary folk, functionaries not monsters. These are regular people once enchanted by Nazism, now living in comfortable retirement in cosy houses or salubrious nursing homes. One sings a charming children’s song about sharpening the knife to put in a Jewish belly and recalls how bells rang throughout Germany when Hitler came to power.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Stealing Chaplin review – charm pays in messy crime caper

At one point in Stealing Chaplin, a sozzled huckster tries to pry open a Union Jack-draped coffin as Land of Hope and Glory rings out on the soundtrack. Maybe this somewhat amateurish but spunky low-budget crime film has hit on something: in the post-Brexit era, Brits are no longer stock movie villains; conmen and chancers are our natural fits now. The hustle here is in splendidly questionable taste: the casket is Charlie Chaplin’s, whom brother grifters Cal (Simon Phillips) and Terry (Doug Phillips) have disinterred in order to ransom his body so they can pay off the $30,000 they owe to Las Vegas gangsters.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

Nightmare Alley Video Review

Nightmare Alley debuts in theaters Dec. 17. Spoiler-free review by Amelia Emberwing. While different from Guillermo del Toro's typical supernatural and sci-fi tales, Nightmare Alley stays firmly rooted in the reality. The brutality of man is on stark display here, but it's no match for the film's femme fatale and its kindly lead. Though it's slow in parts and suffers from a bit of an imbalance from act to act, the finale delivers a comeuppance worthy of the history books.
MOVIES
piratesandprincesses.net

Film Review: Encanto. Where Family Is The Real Magic.

Encanto is the latest animated film from the Walt Disney Company and is Disney Animation’s 60th film. It stars Stephanie Beatriz as Maribel Madrigal, a young Colombian teenager who lives with her family in a magical house called Casita. Each family member was granted a special gift, except her. She...
MOVIES
Inverse

Amazon’s most ambitious sci-fi thriller of 2021 is here

Riz Ahmed sees aliens in Amazon's intriguing new sci-fi movie. A glowing asteroid hurtles toward Earth in the night sky. It sparks a chain reaction involving debris-devouring woodland insects, hungry mosquitos, and – as viewed through a microscopic lens – a microbe that burrows its way through a human host’s bloodstream before exploding all of its matter inside.
MOVIES
gameranx.com

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Director Wanted To Make A Classic Horror Film

There are quite a few movie franchises out there that tap into the horror genre each year. However, some of these films attempt to grab viewers by quick jumpscares or more action-horror experiences. When it comes to the upcoming Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, viewers can expect more of a classic horror film experience. At least that’s what the director is aiming for.
MOVIES
Vox

Machismo is terror in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog

Some movies announce their intentions from the start, and some sneak up on you. The Power of the Dog is the latter. Its rough-hewn, side-glancing characters are full of secrets and unspoken intentions, thinking thoughts it didn’t even occur to you to imagine are in their heads. It’s a gothic thriller wrapped in a Western. It’s outstanding.
MOVIES
FANGORIA

Watch The Trailer For Talal Selhami's ACHOURA

Franco–Moroccan director Talal Selhami brings a Moroccan legend to life in the upcoming Achoura. The story centers on four friends, reconnecting as adults after one of them who disappeared 25 years ago, suddenly comes back into their lives. Together, they will have to remember and confront the terrifying events of their childhood and fight a monstrous creature born of a horrible legend.
MOVIES
Marietta Daily Journal

Review: Riz Ahmed drama 'Encounter' doesn't stay close enough

Riz Ahmed plays a father trying to save his kids from an alien invasion in "Encounter." The kids, through no fault of their own, are in another movie altogether. Former Marine Staff Sgt. Malik Khan (Ahmed) shows up where his sons live with his ex and her new husband and takes the kids on a sudden road trip. He tells them that alien parasites are taking over human bodies, including Mom's. The boys are 8 and 10 and haven't seen Dad in two years, so they are understandably willing to go along. But as complications mount, Dad will either be proved a hero ... or something else.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Encounter’ Review: Riz Ahmed Is Unnerving in This Small Scale Disaster Movie

The first sign that things are about to go radically wrong is Michael Pearce’s “Encounter” is a rattle. A small thrumming, really, the kind that an ordinary man in an ordinary motel might not notice. But Riz Ahmed’s Malik Khan isn’t an ordinary man — the intense actor has built his career on grand scale alarmists, aspirants, and losers, the kind of weary-eyed guys who lie awake in bed waiting for their morning alarm — so the former Marine not only hears the buzz, he leaps into action. With military precision, he seizes a Bible from the nightstand and — splat! — squashes a...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy