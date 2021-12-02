Leaked Gameplay Of 'Crimson Desert' Is Jaw-Droppingly Gorgeous

Grand Theft Auto IV: Liberty Visual is a mod that gives the original game gorgeous photorealistic graphics with incredible natural lighting effects and shadows. Of course, this mod purely focuses on the visual side of Grand Theft Auto IV, which creates a curious effect when paired with the animations in the original game. It’s a little like it’s stepped out of time but I suppose this is preferable to the shambolic state of the official remasters of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas. Noodley NPCs, supersized cars, rain that reminded us of liquid concrete streaking across the screen, the list of issues with the remasters went on and on. Obviously, this wasn’t a brilliant look when we remember that Take-Two Interactive shut down a number of unofficial mods for these games ahead of the release of the Definitive Trilogy.
