ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Leaked Gameplay Of 'Crimson Desert' Is Jaw-Droppingly Gorgeous

By Imogen Mellor
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you know GAMINGbible, then you know we like Skyrim. I can’t exactly tell if it’s the lore, the world, the adventuring, or Lydia’s delightful personality, but we just keep going back for more. And with The Elder Scrolls VI a way off yet, we’re keeping an eye on Crimson Desert...

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Stunning New Open-World RPG Shows Off Massive Fantasy Sandbox

We love a fantasy RPG, don’t we? Although the biggest games on the market are often about guns, grenades, and war glory, it seems many of us also have a yearning to wield swords, master magic, and explore worlds that are completely removed from our reality. You can get an AK-47 in real life after all, but a flaming spear gifted to you by a god? That’s new. And the gameplay trailer for Mortal Online 2 shows us yet another very promising project giving us just that sort of experience.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Ahead Of January's Launch, Mortal Online 2 Drops New Gameplay Trailer

Star Vault’s first-person, sandbox MMO Mortal Online 2 is nearing its launch window and, should all things go as planned, will be available to play in January 2022. With that event creeping up on us, the developer is offering would-be-players a fresh look at what the game has to offer with a new gameplay trailer. It offers looks at everything from models in character creation to environments to – yes, some combat. There’s also brief peeks at the land claim and building systems.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Terrifying-Looking Psychological Horror Game Gets 2022 Release Date

Are you sitting comfortably? Good - because this trailer will get under your skin very quickly and make you very, very uncomfy. Scary right? I’ve been practising that delivery for a while now. Anyway, the psychological horror game Martha is Dead looks terrifying and it’s just been announced that the game will be coming to consoles and PC in the new year.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaw#Gameplay#Skyrim
GAMINGbible

'Skyrim' Beaten In Just Over An Hour By Speedrunner, And The Footage Is Wild

One Skyrim player has managed to complete the epic and sprawling RPG in one hour and 12 minutes, beating his own world record. Of course, Skyrim has been out for a decade now and it continues to attract more and more players to its beautiful and wonky world. With the Anniversary Edition inciting something of renaissance for Skyrim (though, let’s be honest, it’s not like it’s gone anywhere), people have found out some of the longstanding secrets of the game. For example, it’s possible to sack off the whole prophecy of the Dragonborn and stroll around like you’re every other NPC. Or, farmers in the wilderness will sacrifice their cows to the giants in exchange for protection.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

This ‘Crusader Kings’ Player Made Virtual History With His Own Likeness

For many, the ruler creator in Crusader Kings III is a place to create genetically gifted kings and queens, reimagine beloved fictional characters, or construct the historically improbable for goofy challenge runs (or, to create genuine horrors). History teacher Lucas Busquet de Azevedo, on the other hand, was able to recreate himself, using the game's tools with impressive precision.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
GAMINGbible

Stunning 'GTA 4' Remaster Completely Overhauls The Game

Grand Theft Auto IV: Liberty Visual is a mod that gives the original game gorgeous photorealistic graphics with incredible natural lighting effects and shadows. Of course, this mod purely focuses on the visual side of Grand Theft Auto IV, which creates a curious effect when paired with the animations in the original game. It’s a little like it’s stepped out of time but I suppose this is preferable to the shambolic state of the official remasters of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas. Noodley NPCs, supersized cars, rain that reminded us of liquid concrete streaking across the screen, the list of issues with the remasters went on and on. Obviously, this wasn’t a brilliant look when we remember that Take-Two Interactive shut down a number of unofficial mods for these games ahead of the release of the Definitive Trilogy.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Techland Drops 15 Minutes of New Dying Light 2 Stay Human Gameplay

Techland today dropped 15 minutes of new gameplay footage for Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The fifth episode of Dying 2 Know dropped today with a new look at the upcoming title. Narrated by Kornel Jaskuła, Senior Producer for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the gameplay focused on a mission partway through the game’s narrative. Titled ‘A Place to Call Home,’ the quest follows Aiden in his quest to discover more about his missing sister.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Moss: Book II settles into a spring 2022 release window

Moss was one of the warmest and fuzziest feel-good moments on PlayStation VR, and while there’s still some time before development on the sequel wraps up, Polyarc now has a launch window in mind. Moss: Book II is going to be released for PSVR in spring 2022. We got our...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Open-World Survival Horror 'Sons Of The Forest' Looks Truly Grotesque

Survival games are already pretty stressful. You have to work to look after yourself from food, water and warmth all the way to keeping your blades sharp and your hunter senses sharper. Far too much like real life if you ask me. However, horror survival games are an entirely different breed of anxiety-inducing experiences. And if that’s your sort of thing then you might want to check out the upcoming title Sons of the Forest.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Skyrim' Player Becomes Thor With Ridiculously Powerful Character Stats

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim celebrated its 10th anniversary this November and still attracts players to its sprawling fantasy realm like it's the hot new thing from indie developer Beth Esda. It's the creativity and commitment of the players that has been praised by the company and this Thor build for the Dragonborn is one of the best that we've seen.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy