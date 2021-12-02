Leaked Gameplay Of 'Crimson Desert' Is Jaw-Droppingly Gorgeous

One Skyrim player has managed to complete the epic and sprawling RPG in one hour and 12 minutes, beating his own world record. Of course, Skyrim has been out for a decade now and it continues to attract more and more players to its beautiful and wonky world. With the Anniversary Edition inciting something of renaissance for Skyrim (though, let’s be honest, it’s not like it’s gone anywhere), people have found out some of the longstanding secrets of the game. For example, it’s possible to sack off the whole prophecy of the Dragonborn and stroll around like you’re every other NPC. Or, farmers in the wilderness will sacrifice their cows to the giants in exchange for protection.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO