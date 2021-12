We are around six months away from Ohio’s primary election and one U.S. Senate candidate is traveling through Northwest Ohio getting his message to voters. J.D. Vance calls himself an outsider to politics and sees the United States becoming a poorer and less safe county. He is concerned about rising inflation and the growing cost of goods and if the country continues down that path, he believes it will be a struggle for middle-class people to live. He would like to see Washington lawmakers stop creating problems and start solving them.

ELECTIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO