A few weeks after Idaho’s first-ever declaration of crisis standards of care, Gov. Brad Little took a call from Gloria, a woman in Kimberly. “I have a question for you,” she said during a Sept. 28 AARP Idaho telephone town hall. “I got my vaccine. I rolled up my sleeve. I did my civic duty. Yet, I have a hip that came apart. I’m laying here in pain, and I can’t get … an operation to get it fixed” because of the COVID-19 surge driven by unvaccinated patients. “Isn’t that discriminating against me?” she asked.

