ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Spinach and cheese stuffed mushrooms make buzzworthy party fare

By Ellie Krieger, The Washington Post, Ellie Krieger
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese two-bite stuffed mushrooms are so enticing and will be devoured so quickly when passed around at a gathering, they will shatter any notions that vegetables can't be buzzworthy party fare. While healthfully produce-driven, they are in a different class entirely from a yawn-inducing cut vegetable platter. For these,...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
My 1053 WJLT

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Parade

This Green Bean Casserole Recipe Just Hits Different Thanks to One Crispy, Crunchy Ingredient (Aside From Fried Onions)

Love it or hate it, Green Bean Casserole is a classic Thanksgiving side dish and a fall family favorite. The debate over how to make the best-ever green bean casserole can be somewhat heated, however. There are the green bean casserole purists who believe it should be made like mom’s—with canned French’s Crispy Fried Onions and Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup.
RECIPES
mvmagazine.com

Beef and Broccoli Lo Mein

Inspired by a head of Island-grown broccoli, this all-in-one dinner is packed with flavor. Inspired by a head of Island-grown broccoli and my favorite lo mein noodles (fresh egg noodles found in the produce section of the grocery store), this flavorful stir-fry features an easy Asian sauce and plenty of ginger, garlic and fresh herbs.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellie Krieger
Mashed

Aldi's Mini Meat And Cheese Trays Are A Total Steal

Anyone who's ever shopped at Aldi is all too familiar with the magic that is Aldi Finds. Occasionally referred to as a Special Buy, an Aldi Find is a limited-edition product that's only available at the national grocery retailer for a short period of time while supplies last (via Aldi Reviewer). They're often in high demand and sell out quickly — there are even entire Instagram accounts dedicated solely to hunting down the latest Aldi Finds everyone wants to get their hands on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
Greyson F

New Spaghetti Restaurant Opening, Offering Cheap Eats

Grab yourself a big bucket of pasta.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Dinner doesn’t prepare itself. And yet, when you have a hungry family and busy work schedule, it can be difficult to whip up something delicious at home, and yet stopping off at a fast-food restaurant can not only become repetitive, but surprisingly expensive when feeding a larger family. By the Bucket wants to change that.
Fox News

Loaded sweet potato casserole for Thanksgiving: Try the recipe

This Thanksgiving, take your sweet potatoes up a notch with this tasty recipe. Debi Morgan, creator of the Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her "Loaded Sweet Potato Casserole" recipe with Fox News ahead of the holiday. What makes this recipe stand out is that it combines two of...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mushroom#Stuffed Mushrooms#Spinach#Parmesan Cheese#Food Drink#Boursin
inkfreenews.com

Chicken Enchiladas

Make roux – Heat oil in saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and stir 20 seconds. Add other ingredients – Add 2 tbsp Enchilada Seasoning, broth and tomato. Stir to combine. Simmer to thicken – Increase heat slightly to medium high. Cook for 4 minutes, whisking regularly, until the sauce...
RECIPES
Real Simple

Creamy Potato-Cabbage Soup

Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

McDonald's Introduces Crispy Version of Popular Quarter Pounder

The McDonald's menu just got a little bit larger, at least for our friends to the north. The beloved fast food chain has introduced a new variation of the iconic Quarter Pounder, offering up a crispier dish with the Bacon 'N Crispy Onion Quarter Pounder and the Double Bacon 'N Crispy Onion Quarter Pounder. Ordering either of these new varieties, however, will require a passport and a trip across the northern border.
RESTAURANTS
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
tasteofhome.com

How to Make a Charcuterie Board Perfect for Any Party

You name it, there’s a charcuterie board for it. Hosts everywhere have taken the trend that typically includes cheeses, meats, crackers and other bites and made it their own, whether it’s keeping things cozy with a sweet hot chocolate board or assembling fruits and veggies in the shape of a turkey for an adorable Thanksgiving charcuterie board.
RECIPES
Popculture

Dairy Queen Revives Holiday Treat Just in Time for Christmas

Dairy Queen fans can rejoice, because one beloved holiday treat is finally returning to the Dairy Queen menu just in time for Christmas. The ice cream chain marked the start of December by returning the festive Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat to restaurants nationwide, though the delectably pepperminty treat is not here to stay.
RESTAURANTS
The Pilot-Independent

Za’atar Spinach Artichoke Dip

10 ounces fresh spinach leaves, wilted, and squeezed dry. 1-15 oz. can artichoke hearts, chopped and squeezed dry. 1 yellow onion, julienned, and caramelized in saute pan in 1 T butter & 1 T olive oil. 1 head garlic, roasted. 1/2 tsp. kosher salt. 1/4 tsp. white pepper. 1/4 tsp....
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy